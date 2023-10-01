Lane closures on Mableton Parkway continue overnight Sunday, October 1

The lane closures will continue on Mableton Parkway overnight Sunday, Oct 1, 2023. This is part of a resurfacing project that will continue through spring, and affects the stretch of roadway between the Fulton County line and Veterans Memorial Highway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) described the scope and schedule of the work in the following press release:

“Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install single lane closures on State Route 139/Mableton Parkway (SR 139) this Friday and Sunday nights as resurfacing activities continue on the roadway from the Cobb County/Fulton County line to SR 8/Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County.

“Resurfacing improves the condition of the deteriorating roadway and provides a smoother ride for drivers.

“Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one alternating right or left lane will be closed on SR 139 in the project area beginning 9 p.m. on Friday, September 29 and Sunday, October 1 until 6 a.m. the following mornings.

“These lane closures will help ensure the safety of drivers and workers as crews begin milling, inlay and resurfacing operations on the roadway.

“This $3.2 million resurfacing project is scheduled for completion in spring 2024.”

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Robert L. Brown, Jr. from the 4th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.