Cobb elections board to host town hall meeting Tuesday October 3

Free and fair elections should be the defining characteristic of American democracy, and all citizens need to play a role to make sure we live up to that ideal. An event is coming up that can help you learn how to participate in this critical process at the local level.

The Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration will host a Town Hall at the Senior Wellness Center on Tuesday October 3, from 5 – 7 p.m.

This will be an opportunity for Cobb residents to meet Gerry Miller, the interim Elections Director, receive an overview of the municipal General/Special Election that’s coming November 7, register to vote, get information about becoming a poll worker, and ask questions.

The Senior Wellness Center is located at 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA 30064.

Knowledge of how our elections take place is an important part of ensuring that we have good government, and if you aren’t registered to vote, shame on you. Visit the Town Hall and correct that!

About the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration

On its web page, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration describes its mission as follows:

“The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

“The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.”

The board has five members, with two appointed by the state legislative delegation, one each appointed by the Cobb Democratic and Republican parties, and one appointed by the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Since both the majority of the legislative delegation and the BOC chairwomanship is Democratic at this time, appointments by Democrats account for four of the five seats.

Here is the current composition of the board:

Member Contact Appointed by Term Steven F. Bruning Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025 Tori Silas(Chairwoman) 404-539-0157Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025 Stacy Efrat(Secretary) Stacy.Efrat@cobbcounty.org Democratic Party July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2027 Debbie Fisher(Assistant Secretary) 404-661-2580Debbie.Fisher@cobbcounty.org Republican Party July 1, 2023 -June 30, 2027 Jennifer Mosbacher(Vice Chair) Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.org Commission Chair July 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025