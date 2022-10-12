Braves exec DeRetta Rhodes chosen to chair 2023 Atlanta Heart Ball

The American Heart Association issued the following press release announcing the appointment of DeRetta Rhodes, Ph.D. as chair of the 2023 Atlanta Heart Ball community campaign.

ATLANTA, October 11, 2022 — As plans are underway for the 2023 Atlanta Heart Ball, DeRetta Rhodes, Ph.D. has been named chair of this year’s community-wide campaign. The Heart Ball celebrates progress made through the dedication and passion of all who support the American Heart Association’s Heart of Atlanta, a year-round effort aimed at investing in and saving and improving lives in the Atlanta community.

DeRetta’s leadership and dedication to the mission began in 2021, when she joined the Metro Atlanta American Heart Association Board of Directors.

“DeRetta exemplifies true leadership and commitment as a dedicated HR executive here in Atlanta and is the ideal person to head our Heart Ball campaign. As a trusted member of this community, she understands the impact the mission and work of the American Heart Association can have on every person who lives in metro Atlanta. DeRetta’s energy, conviction and passion will help raise critical funds to advance the science and the policies that will lead to longer, healthier lives for all,” says Beth Reese, Metro Atlanta American Heart Association Board Chair and Senior Vice President of Shared Services for Southern Company.

DeRetta Rhodes, Ph.D. is the Executive Vice President & Chief Culture Officer of the Atlanta Braves, overseeing people capital initiatives, communications and community affairs for the Braves, The Battery Atlanta and team’s Spring Training facility operations.

“I am honored to serve as Chair of the 2023 Atlanta Heart Ball,” said Rhodes. “Knowing the devastation of cardiovascular disease in our community, I am eager to collaborate with our outstanding team of volunteers and the American Heart Association as we all advocate to make a difference in the well-being of Atlantans. Together, we must continue to strive to do whatever we can to make a lasting impact on nutrition security, quality healthcare access, hypertension and tobacco/vaping cessation to ensure equitable health for all.”

The 2023 Atlanta Heart Ball is sponsored by LocumTenens.com, DragonCon, Wellstar Health System and Southern Company. The event will take place on Saturday, February 18, 6 p.m. at the St. Regis Atlanta. The annual celebratory event is a night to honor survivors, patrons and volunteers of the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health. The evening will feature stories from survivors, as well as dinner, dancing and an exciting auction. For more information on how to support or attend the Atlanta Heart Ball, visit www.AtlantaHeartBall.heart.org or email atlanta@heart.org.

The American Heart Association’s Heart of Atlanta campaign is a year-round effort culminating at the annual Heart Ball. The initiative raises funds to support the American Heart Association’s mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives while supporting priority issues in Atlanta. Nutrition security, quality healthcare access, hypertension and tobacco/vaping cessation have been identified by the American Heart Association Atlanta board for 2023 to propel work to support the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal by reducing barriers to health care access and quality.