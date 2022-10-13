Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb: thunderstorms combined with approaching cold front

by Larry Felton Johnson

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Thursday October 13 due to thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

Advertisement

“.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

“Morning rain showers and thunderstorms will continue ahead of an

approaching cold front. The cold front is expected to start to

move through Georgia this morning with a wind shift to the

northwest and gusts as high as 20 mph.

“.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

“No hazardous weather is expected through the weekend.

“A cold front will cross the area early next week with the

potential for rain showers and thunderstorms followed by freezing

temperatures across the northeast Georgia mountains.”

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

Today and tonight the cold front is expected to begin moving through Georgia. No hazardous weather is expected over the weekend, then early next week freezing weather is expected in north Georgia.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.“

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .