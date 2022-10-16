Cobb Chamber’s Northwest Cobb Area Council to present panel of state of the area

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following press release about the Chamber’s Northwest Cobb Area Council’s final meeting of the years, where members and guests will get updates on the state of the area:

“ATLANTA (October 14, 2022) — Join the Cobb Chamber for the final Northwest Cobb Area Council of the year on October 27 where a panel of prominent community leaders will share updates and exciting news on the northern portion of Cobb County, as well as celebrate 25 years of the Town Center Community Improvement District.

“Featured panelists include Mayor Tommy Allegood of the City of Acworth, Mayor Derek Easterling of the City of Kennesaw, and Tracy Styf, Executive Director of the Town Center Community Improvement District, moderated by 2023 Cobb Chamber Chairman, Greg Teague of Croy Engineering.

“Earlier this year, the City of Acworth was honored with the Visionary City Award by GMA and Georgia Trend for its Parkside District program and focus on historical preservation. The Town Center Community Improvement District is celebrating their 25th Anniversary and is capturing the momentum of years of master planning and visioning to connect with businesses and residents for a vibrant Town Center. The City of Kennesaw cut the ribbon on the grand opening of their new Recreation Center at Adams Park, which features three multi-sport courts, a gymnastics center, a walking track (.115 mile in length), two fitness rooms, and office space.

Advertisement

“Additionally, the Citizen of the Year awards for Acworth, Kennesaw, and West Cobb will be presented to three deserving individuals.

“Registration is open until October 24 at https://bit.ly/3fSEUUP . The program will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Governors Gun Club. Tickets are $30 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for general admission. Walk-up admissions and payment cannot be granted.

“This event is sponsored by Series Presenting Sponsor, Kaiser Permanente, and Program Sponsors, Geo-Hydro Engineers, and Town Center Community Improvement District.

“For more information on Area Councils, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.”



About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.





