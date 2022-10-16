Hot Topics

It’s decision time in Cobb County as advance voting begins tomorrow, Monday October 17

sign with American flag stating "Vote Here"Sign at South Cobb Recreation Center voting location. Photo:Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 16, 2022

It’s decision time for voters in Cobb County, as early voting begins tomorrow, October 17, 2022. The midterm elections are important because they can shift the balance of political power at the local, state and national levels.

In addition to our high-profile elections for U.S. Senate and House, and the governor’s race, we have a number of important elections here in Cobb County, including school board posts, a contested county commission race, and the race for Cobb’s solicitor general.

For residents of Mableton and addresses in parts of unincorporated Austell and Smyrna, there will be a vote on whether to incorporate a City of Mableton.

You can look over the Cobb County Courier’s coverage of some of these races by following this link.

The county posted the following announcement with links to useful information

“Advance Voting for the November general election starts Monday, October 17, at a dozen locations in Cobb County. A 13th location will open for one week, and voting will be available on Sunday, October 30, at the Elections’ Main Office.

Voters can click this link for a complete list of locations with dates, times, and drop box locations.

“Traditionally the most popular location for advance voting has been the Elections Main Office on Whitlock Avenue. The Elections Main Office has moved and will host advance voting at their new location at 995 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA. The Whitlock location will no longer host any election activities.

“Voters wishing to take advantage of advance voting can track wait times at the facilities by using this link or by visiting the advance voting page at https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/advance-voting.

“Elections workers started mailing out absentee ballots on Tuesday, October 11, the first day allowed by law. Voters who have questions about the process or who wish to track the status of their ballot online should visit the absentee ballot page at https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting.

“Visit www.cobbelections.org for more information.”



About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.

The current board is:

ChairwomanLisa Cupid
District 1 CommissionerKeli Gambrill
District 2 CommissionerJerica Richardson
District 3 CommissionerJoAnn Birrell
District 4 CommissionerMonique Sheffield

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:

People Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)766,802
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)766,149
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 2020766149
Population, Census, April 1, 2010688078
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent5.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent22.7%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.3%
Female persons, percent51.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent61.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)29.2%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.5%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.7%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.1%
Two or More Races, percent2.8%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)13.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent50.2%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-202040562
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202015.6%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)311450
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202065.8%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$273,900
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,672
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$474
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,264
Building permits, 20213247
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-2020283359
Persons per household, 2016-20202.63
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202084.6%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202020.5%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.2%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202093.3%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202092.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202048.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.2%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent13.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202069.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202064.3%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)2056579
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)5569500
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)1536858
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)18543691
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$24,615
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202031.2
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$80,830
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$41,480
Persons in poverty, percent9.2%
Businesses Businesses
Total employer establishments, 202021492
Total employment, 2020358927
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)21780372
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020-0.3%
Total nonemployer establishments, 201986497
All employer firms, Reference year 201717066
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 201710386
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 20173537
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 20173058
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 201712177
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 20171204
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 201713909
Geography Geography
Population per square mile, 20202254.8
Population per square mile, 20102026.4
Land area in square miles, 2020339.78
Land area in square miles, 2010339.55
