Early voting totals for June 21 runoff in Cobb County, by location and political party

The following is a reprint of Cobb County‘s early voting totals for the June 21 primary runoffs from the Cobb Elections website, broken down by voting location and political party:

Advance Voting for June 21, 2022 General Primary/Nonpartisan/Special Election Runoff ended Friday, June 17, 2022. Daily counts of Advance Voting Ballots cast and Absentee Ballots issued/returned are available below. This data is unofficial.

ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals Grand Totals Wednesday

June 8, 2022 38 26 0 64 Thursday

June 9, 2022 54 29 1 84 Friday

June 10, 2022 86 15 12 113 Saturday

June 11, 2022 324 129 36 489 Monday

June 13, 2022 575 286 109 970 Tuesday

June 14, 2022 825 367 145 1,337 Wednesday

June 15, 2022 894 326 147 1,367 Thursday

June 16, 2022 977 408 204 1,589 Friday

June 17, 2022 1,790 446 272 2,508 Grand Total 5,563 2,032 926 8,521

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 7,102 Returned 1,313 Accepted 1,287 Rejected Ballots 26

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued AIP 0 Provisional Ballots Issued ABM 0 Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day 0 Provisional Ballots Accepted 0 Provisional Ballots Rejected 0

ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals



MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals Wednesday

June 8, 2022 38 26 0 Thursday

June 9. 2022 54 29 1 Friday

June 10, 2022 86 15 12 Saturday

June 11, 2022 64 2 2 Monday

June 13, 2022 116 19 49 Tuesday

June 14, 2022 196 13 33 Wednesday

June 15, 2022 194 16 46 Thursday

June 16, 2022 246 17 54 Friday

June 17, 2022 442 18 90 Grand Total 1,436 155 287

CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals Saturday

June 11, 2022 56 0 8 Monday

June 13. 2022 79 0 8 Tuesday

June 14, 2022 122 0 30 Wednesday

June 15, 2022 141 2 21 Thursday

June 16, 2022 132 3 25 Friday

June 17, 2022 258 0 49 Grand Total 788 5 141

East Cobb Government Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals Saturday

June 11, 2022 37 61 5 Monday

June 13, 2022 95 148 12 Tuesday

June 14, 2022 117 183 22 Wednesday

June 15, 2022 141 147 26 Thursday

June 16, 2022 102 179 52 Friday

June 17, 2022 195 207 35 Grand Total 687 925 152

North Cobb Senior Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals Saturday

June 11, 2022 22 0 4 Monday

June 13, 2022 43 2 17 Tuesday

June 14, 2022 60 6 29 Wednesday

June 15, 2022 65 4 24 Thursday

June 16, 2022 73 6 27 Friday

June 17, 2022 130 2 27 Grand Total 393 20 128

South Cobb Recreation Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals Saturday

June 11, 2022 38 0 2 Monday

June 13, 2022 50 0 1 Tuesday

June 14, 2022 55 0 0 Wednesday

June 15, 2022 34 1 17 Thursday

June 16, 2022 79 0 4 Friday

June 17, 2022 141 0 4 Grand Total 397 1 28

South Cobb Regional Library

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals Saturday

June 11, 2022 63 2 4 Monday

June 13, 2022 116 0 4 Tuesday

June 14, 2022 177 0 9 Wednesday

June 15, 2022 195 1 12 Thursday

June 16, 2022 231 0 21 Friday

June 17, 2022 416 0 30 Grand Total 1,198 3 80

Tim D. Lee Senior Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals Saturday

June 11, 2022 37 64 0 Monday

June 13, 2022 57 117 2 Tuesday

June 14, 2022 64 165 2 Wednesday

June 15, 2022 85 154 0 Thursday

June 16, 2022 79 200 2 Friday

June 17, 2022 131 218 5 Grand Total 453 918 11

West Cobb Regional Library

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals Saturday

June 11, 2022 7 0 11 Monday

June 13, 2022 19 0 16 Tuesday

June 14, 2022 34 0 20 Wednesday

June 15, 2022 34 1 17 Thursday

June 16, 2022 43 3 19 Friday

June 17, 2022 77 1 32 Grand Total 214 5 115