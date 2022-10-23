How many people have voted so far in Cobb County’s early balloting?

The following are the number of in-person and absentee ballots cast in early balloting for the 2022 general and special elections in Cobb County. Below the countywide totals there is a breakdown by early voting location. These totals are unofficial.
This information was reprinted from the Cobb elections website:
ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals
|Date
|Total
|Monday
October 17, 2022
|11,181
|Tuesday
October 18, 2022
|10,144
|Wednesday
October 19, 2022
|9,583
|Thursday
October 20, 2022
|9,483
|Friday
October 21, 2022
|11,388
|Grand Totals
|51,779
ABSENTEE Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Issued
|26,237
|Returned
|5,474
|Accepted
|3,862
|Rejected Ballots
|8
PROVISIONAL Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Provisional Ballots Issued AIP
|33
|Provisional Ballots Issued ABM
|17
|Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day
|0
|Provisional Ballots Accepted
|0
|Provisional Ballots Rejected
|0
——————————————————————————————————————————————
ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals
MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration
|Date
|Total
|Monday
October 17, 2022
|1,386
|Tuesday
October 18, 2022
|1,194
|Wednesday
October 19, 2022
|1,066
|Thursday
October 20, 2022
|1,057
|Friday
October 21, 2022
|1,262
|Grand Totals
|5,965
EAST: East Cobb Government Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
October 17, 2022
|1,454
|Tuesday
October 18, 2022
|1,364
|Wednesday
October 19, 2022
|1,362
|Thursday
October 20, 2022
|1,363
|Friday
October 21, 2022
|1,476
|Grand Totals
|7,019
NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
October 17, 2022
|1,436
|Tuesday
October 18, 2022
|1,362
|Wednesday
October 19, 2022
|1,321
|Thursday
October 20, 2022
|1,261
|Friday
October 21, 2022
|1,488
|Grand Totals
|6,868
NORTH: North Cobb Senior Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
October 17, 2022
|894
|Tuesday
October 18, 2022
|741
|Wednesday
October 19, 2022
|758
|Thursday
October 20, 2022
|729
|Friday
October 21, 2022
|846
|Grand Totals
|3,968
SMYRNA: Smyrna Community Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
October 17, 2022
|1,280
|Tuesday
October 18, 2022
|1,188
|Wednesday
October 19, 2022
|1,176
|Thursday
October 20, 2022
|1,193
|Friday
October 21, 2022
|1,520
|Grand Totals
|6,357
SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
October 17, 2022
|263
|Tuesday
October 18, 2022
|212
|Wednesday
October 19, 2022
|174
|Thursday
October 20, 2022
|191
|Friday
October 21, 2022
|232
|Grand Totals
|1,072
MABLETON: South Cobb Regional Library
|Date
|Total
|Monday
October 17, 2022
|972
|Tuesday
October 18, 2022
|969
|Wednesday
October 19, 2022
|791
|Thursday
October 20, 2022
|835
|Friday
October 21, 2022
|946
|Grand Totals
|4,513
SOUTH: South Cobb Recreation Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
October 17, 2022
|370
|Tuesday
October 18, 2022
|258
|Wednesday
October 19, 2022
|211
|Thursday
October 20, 2022
|211
|Friday
October 21, 2022
|286
|Grand Totals
|1,336
WEST: Ward Recreation Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
October 17, 2022
|973
|Tuesday
October 18, 2022
|955
|Wednesday
October 19, 2022
|970
|Thursday
October 20, 2022
|893
|Friday
October 21, 2022
|1,095
|Grand Totals
|4,886
NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library
|Date
|Total
|Monday
October 17, 2022
|747
|Tuesday
October 18, 2022
|669
|Wednesday
October 19, 2022
|629
|Thursday
October 20, 2022
|598
|Friday
October 21, 2022
|806
|Grand Totals
|3,449
KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
October 17, 2022
|651
|Tuesday
October 18, 2022
|595
|Wednesday
October 19, 2022
|557
|Thursday
October 20, 2022
|607
|Friday
October 21, 2022
|701
|Grand Totals
|3,111
POWDER SPRINGS: Ron Anderson Recreation Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
October 17, 2022
|754
|Tuesday
October 18, 2022
|639
|Wednesday
October 19, 2022
|568
|Thursday
October 20, 2022
|545
|Friday
October 21, 2022
|730
|Grand Totals
|3,235