How many people have voted so far in Cobb County’s early balloting?

The following are the number of in-person and absentee ballots cast in early balloting for the 2022 general and special elections in Cobb County. Below the countywide totals there is a breakdown by early voting location. These totals are unofficial.

This information was reprinted from the Cobb elections website:

ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals

Date Total Monday

October 17, 2022 11,181 Tuesday

October 18, 2022 10,144 Wednesday

October 19, 2022 9,583 Thursday

October 20, 2022 9,483 Friday

October 21, 2022 11,388 Grand Totals 51,779

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 26,237 Returned 5,474 Accepted 3,862 Rejected Ballots 8



PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued AIP 33 Provisional Ballots Issued ABM 17 Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day 0 Provisional Ballots Accepted 0 Provisional Ballots Rejected 0

——————————————————————————————————————————————

ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals



MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Total Monday

October 17, 2022 1,386 Tuesday

October 18, 2022 1,194 Wednesday

October 19, 2022 1,066 Thursday

October 20, 2022 1,057 Friday

October 21, 2022 1,262 Grand Totals 5,965

EAST: East Cobb Government Center

Date Total Monday

October 17, 2022 1,454 Tuesday

October 18, 2022 1,364 Wednesday

October 19, 2022 1,362 Thursday

October 20, 2022 1,363 Friday

October 21, 2022 1,476 Grand Totals 7,019



NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center

Date Total Monday

October 17, 2022 1,436 Tuesday

October 18, 2022 1,362 Wednesday

October 19, 2022 1,321 Thursday

October 20, 2022 1,261 Friday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2022 1,488 Grand Totals 6,868

NORTH: North Cobb Senior Center

Date Total Monday

October 17, 2022 894 Tuesday

October 18, 2022 741 Wednesday

October 19, 2022 758 Thursday

October 20, 2022 729 Friday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2022 846 Grand Totals 3,968

SMYRNA: Smyrna Community Center

Date Total Monday

October 17, 2022 1,280 Tuesday

October 18, 2022 1,188 Wednesday

October 19, 2022 1,176 Thursday

October 20, 2022 1,193 Friday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2022 1,520 Grand Totals 6,357

SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center

Date Total Monday

October 17, 2022 263 Tuesday

October 18, 2022 212 Wednesday

October 19, 2022 174 Thursday

October 20, 2022 191 Friday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2022 232 Grand Totals 1,072

MABLETON: South Cobb Regional Library

Date Total Monday

October 17, 2022 972 Tuesday

October 18, 2022 969 Wednesday

October 19, 2022 791 Thursday

October 20, 2022 835 Friday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2022 946 Grand Totals 4,513

SOUTH: South Cobb Recreation Center

Date Total Monday

October 17, 2022 370 Tuesday

October 18, 2022 258 Wednesday

October 19, 2022 211 Thursday

October 20, 2022 211 Friday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2022 286 Grand Totals 1,336

WEST: Ward Recreation Center

Date Total Monday

October 17, 2022 973 Tuesday

October 18, 2022 955 Wednesday

October 19, 2022 970 Thursday

October 20, 2022 893 Friday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2022 1,095 Grand Totals 4,886

NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library

Date Total Monday

October 17, 2022 747 Tuesday

October 18, 2022 669 Wednesday

October 19, 2022 629 Thursday

October 20, 2022 598 Friday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2022 806 Grand Totals 3,449

KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center

Date Total Monday

October 17, 2022 651 Tuesday

October 18, 2022 595 Wednesday

October 19, 2022 557 Thursday

October 20, 2022 607 Friday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2022 701 Grand Totals 3,111

POWDER SPRINGS: Ron Anderson Recreation Center

Date Total Monday

October 17, 2022 754 Tuesday

October 18, 2022 639 Wednesday

October 19, 2022 568 Thursday

October 20, 2022 545 Friday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2022 730 Grand Totals 3,235