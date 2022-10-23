Hot Topics

How many people have voted so far in Cobb County’s early balloting?

sign with American flag stating "Vote Here"Sign at South Cobb Recreation Center voting location. Photo:Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 23, 2022

The following are the number of in-person and absentee ballots cast in early balloting for the 2022 general and special elections in Cobb County. Below the countywide totals there is a breakdown by early voting location. These totals are unofficial.

This information was reprinted from the Cobb elections website:

ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals

DateTotal
Monday
October 17, 2022		11,181
Tuesday
October 18, 2022		10,144
Wednesday
October 19, 2022		9,583
Thursday
October 20, 2022		9,483
Friday
October 21, 2022		11,388
Grand Totals51,779

ABSENTEE Ballots

BallotsTotal
Issued26,237
Returned5,474
Accepted3,862
Rejected Ballots8


PROVISIONAL Ballots

BallotsTotal
Provisional Ballots Issued AIP33
Provisional Ballots Issued ABM17
Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day0
Provisional Ballots Accepted0
Provisional Ballots Rejected0

——————————————————————————————————————————————
ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

DateTotal
Monday
October 17, 2022		1,386
Tuesday
October 18, 2022		1,194
Wednesday
October 19, 2022		1,066
Thursday
October 20, 2022		1,057
Friday
October 21, 2022		1,262
Grand Totals5,965

EAST: East Cobb Government Center

DateTotal
Monday
October 17, 2022		1,454
Tuesday
October 18, 2022		1,364
Wednesday
October 19, 2022		1,362
Thursday
October 20, 2022		1,363
Friday
October 21, 2022		1,476
Grand Totals7,019


NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center

DateTotal
Monday
October 17, 2022		1,436
Tuesday
October 18, 2022		1,362
Wednesday
October 19, 2022		1,321
Thursday
October 20, 2022		1,261
Friday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2022		1,488
Grand Totals6,868

NORTH: North Cobb Senior Center

DateTotal
Monday
October 17, 2022		894
Tuesday
October 18, 2022		741
Wednesday
October 19, 2022		758
Thursday
October 20, 2022		729
Friday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2022		846
Grand Totals3,968

SMYRNA: Smyrna Community Center

DateTotal
Monday
October 17, 2022		1,280
Tuesday
October 18, 2022		1,188
Wednesday
October 19, 2022		1,176
Thursday
October 20, 2022		1,193
Friday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2022		1,520
Grand Totals6,357

SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center

DateTotal
Monday
October 17, 2022		263
Tuesday
October 18, 2022		212
Wednesday
October 19, 2022		174
Thursday
October 20, 2022		191
Friday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2022		232
Grand Totals1,072

MABLETON: South Cobb Regional Library

DateTotal
Monday
October 17, 2022		972
Tuesday
October 18, 2022		969
Wednesday
October 19, 2022		791
Thursday
October 20, 2022		835
Friday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2022		946
Grand Totals4,513

SOUTH: South Cobb Recreation Center

DateTotal
Monday
October 17, 2022		370
Tuesday
October 18, 2022		258
Wednesday
October 19, 2022		211
Thursday
October 20, 2022		211
Friday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2022		286
Grand Totals1,336

WEST: Ward Recreation Center

DateTotal
Monday
October 17, 2022		973
Tuesday
October 18, 2022		955
Wednesday
October 19, 2022		970
Thursday
October 20, 2022		893
Friday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2022		1,095
Grand Totals4,886

NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library

DateTotal
Monday
October 17, 2022		747
Tuesday
October 18, 2022		669
Wednesday
October 19, 2022		629
Thursday
October 20, 2022		598
Friday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2022		806
Grand Totals3,449

KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center

DateTotal
Monday
October 17, 2022		651
Tuesday
October 18, 2022		595
Wednesday
October 19, 2022		557
Thursday
October 20, 2022		607
Friday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2022		701
Grand Totals3,111

POWDER SPRINGS: Ron Anderson Recreation Center

DateTotal
Monday
October 17, 2022		754
Tuesday
October 18, 2022		639
Wednesday
October 19, 2022		568
Thursday
October 20, 2022		545
Friday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2022		730
Grand Totals3,235
