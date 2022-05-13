Hot Topics

Cobb County early voting totals through Thursday May 12 for the primary and nonpartisan general elections

Building with stucco finish and arched doorway housing the Cobb elections headquartersCobb election headquarters building on Whitlock Ave. (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 13, 2022

The following is reprinted from the Cobb elections website and are the total ballots cast through Thursday May 12 in the 2022 Primary and General Nonpartisan Election:

Advance Voting for May 24, 2022’s, General Primary/Nonpartisan/Special Election began Monday, May 2, 2022. The daily count of Advance Voting Ballots cast and Absentee Ballots issued/returned are available below.  This data is unofficial.
 

ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
Monday
May 2, 2022		7461,21930
Tuesday
May 3. 2022		9041,63036
Wednesday
May 4, 2022		8601,41941
Thursday
May 5, 2022		7221,26226
Friday
May 6, 2022		8411,25430
Saturday
May 7, 2022		57356613
Monday
May 9, 2022		9741,30935
Tuesday
May 10, 2022		9101,53614
Wednesday
May 11, 2022		9401,47832
Thursday
May 12, 2022		9591,54824
Totals8,42913,224281

ABSENTEE Ballots

BallotsTotal
Issued8,130
Returned2,536
Accepted2,455
Rejected Ballots33

PROVISIONAL Ballots

BallotsTotal
Provisional Ballots Issued AIP0
Provisional Ballots Issued ABM0
Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day0
Provisional Ballots Accepted0
Provisional Ballots Rejected0

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/20221692156
05/03/20221712755
05/04/20221912208
05/05/20221692302
05/06/20221842313
05/07/2022124829
05/09/20222352346
05/10/20221932792
05/11/20221902331
05/12/20221852871
Totals1,8112,28634

NORTH: North Cobb Senior Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/202248741
05/03/2022591524
05/04/2022721500
05/05/2022531200
05/06/2022391370
05/07/202231620
05/09/2022681450
05/10/2022561890
05/11/2022931700
05/12/2022711852
Totals5891,3867

SOUTH: South Cobb Recreation Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/20225140
05/03/20224010
05/04/20224031
05/05/20221730
05/06/202225100
05/07/20221800
05/09/20225150
05/10/202242120
05/11/20222960
05/12/20224461
Totals358502

WEST: Ward Recreation Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/20227819911
05/03/2022902417
05/04/2022902239
05/05/2022922458
05/06/20229817612
05/07/202254854
05/09/202210117613
05/10/20221042406
05/11/20228123713
05/12/202210422711
Totals8922,04994

EAST: East Cobb Government Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/20221283485
05/03/202220042116
05/04/202213434316
05/05/202214127110
05/06/20221833379
05/07/2022911252
05/09/202216030011
05/10/20221643593
05/11/202217631512
05/12/20221663395
Totals1,5433,15989

NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/2022591441
05/03/20221012882
05/04/2022761960
05/05/2022481612
05/06/2022531592
05/07/202241762
05/09/2022801971
05/10/2022661860
05/11/2022792112
05/12/2022821930
Totals6851,81112

SMYRNA: CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/202258841
05/03/202274841
05/04/202288800
05/05/202281871
05/06/202294810
05/07/202282592
05/09/2022101971
05/10/2022941080
05/11/20221021220
05/12/20221201072
Totals8949098

SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/202224100
05/03/202227101
05/04/20222890
05/05/20221260
05/06/20222470
05/07/20222090
05/09/202217120
05/10/202227110
05/11/202229240
05/12/202236240
Totals2441221

MABLETON: South Cobb Regional Library

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/202289392
05/03/2022108500
05/04/2022102540
05/05/202279381
05/06/2022109300
05/07/202277131
05/09/2022120482
05/10/2022134521
05/11/2022117491
05/12/2022131640
Totals1,0664378

NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/2022421023
05/03/2022341080
05/04/2022391417
05/05/2022301012
05/06/202232864
05/07/202235552
05/09/202241951
05/10/2022301002
05/11/2022441113
05/12/2022201162
Totals3471,01526
