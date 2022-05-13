Cobb County early voting totals through Thursday May 12 for the primary and nonpartisan general elections

The following is reprinted from the Cobb elections website and are the total ballots cast through Thursday May 12 in the 2022 Primary and General Nonpartisan Election:
Advance Voting for May 24, 2022’s, General Primary/Nonpartisan/Special Election began Monday, May 2, 2022. The daily count of Advance Voting Ballots cast and Absentee Ballots issued/returned are available below. This data is unofficial.
ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals
|Date
|Democratic Totals
|Republican Totals
|Nonpartisan Totals
|Monday
May 2, 2022
|746
|1,219
|30
|Tuesday
May 3. 2022
|904
|1,630
|36
|Wednesday
May 4, 2022
|860
|1,419
|41
|Thursday
May 5, 2022
|722
|1,262
|26
|Friday
May 6, 2022
|841
|1,254
|30
|Saturday
May 7, 2022
|573
|566
|13
|Monday
May 9, 2022
|974
|1,309
|35
|Tuesday
May 10, 2022
|910
|1,536
|14
|Wednesday
May 11, 2022
|940
|1,478
|32
|Thursday
May 12, 2022
|959
|1,548
|24
|Totals
|8,429
|13,224
|281
ABSENTEE Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Issued
|8,130
|Returned
|2,536
|Accepted
|2,455
|Rejected Ballots
|33
PROVISIONAL Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Provisional Ballots Issued AIP
|0
|Provisional Ballots Issued ABM
|0
|Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day
|0
|Provisional Ballots Accepted
|0
|Provisional Ballots Rejected
|0
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals
MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration
|Date
|Democratic Totals
|Republican Totals
|Nonpartisan Totals
|05/02/2022
|169
|215
|6
|05/03/2022
|171
|275
|5
|05/04/2022
|191
|220
|8
|05/05/2022
|169
|230
|2
|05/06/2022
|184
|231
|3
|05/07/2022
|124
|82
|9
|05/09/2022
|235
|234
|6
|05/10/2022
|193
|279
|2
|05/11/2022
|190
|233
|1
|05/12/2022
|185
|287
|1
|Totals
|1,811
|2,286
|34
NORTH: North Cobb Senior Center
|Date
|Democratic Totals
|Republican Totals
|Nonpartisan Totals
|05/02/2022
|48
|74
|1
|05/03/2022
|59
|152
|4
|05/04/2022
|72
|150
|0
|05/05/2022
|53
|120
|0
|05/06/2022
|39
|137
|0
|05/07/2022
|31
|62
|0
|05/09/2022
|68
|145
|0
|05/10/2022
|56
|189
|0
|05/11/2022
|93
|170
|0
|05/12/2022
|71
|185
|2
|Totals
|589
|1,386
|7
SOUTH: South Cobb Recreation Center
|Date
|Democratic Totals
|Republican Totals
|Nonpartisan Totals
|05/02/2022
|51
|4
|0
|05/03/2022
|40
|1
|0
|05/04/2022
|40
|3
|1
|05/05/2022
|17
|3
|0
|05/06/2022
|25
|10
|0
|05/07/2022
|18
|0
|0
|05/09/2022
|51
|5
|0
|05/10/2022
|42
|12
|0
|05/11/2022
|29
|6
|0
|05/12/2022
|44
|6
|1
|Totals
|358
|50
|2
WEST: Ward Recreation Center
|Date
|Democratic Totals
|Republican Totals
|Nonpartisan Totals
|05/02/2022
|78
|199
|11
|05/03/2022
|90
|241
|7
|05/04/2022
|90
|223
|9
|05/05/2022
|92
|245
|8
|05/06/2022
|98
|176
|12
|05/07/2022
|54
|85
|4
|05/09/2022
|101
|176
|13
|05/10/2022
|104
|240
|6
|05/11/2022
|81
|237
|13
|05/12/2022
|104
|227
|11
|Totals
|892
|2,049
|94
EAST: East Cobb Government Center
|Date
|Democratic Totals
|Republican Totals
|Nonpartisan Totals
|05/02/2022
|128
|348
|5
|05/03/2022
|200
|421
|16
|05/04/2022
|134
|343
|16
|05/05/2022
|141
|271
|10
|05/06/2022
|183
|337
|9
|05/07/2022
|91
|125
|2
|05/09/2022
|160
|300
|11
|05/10/2022
|164
|359
|3
|05/11/2022
|176
|315
|12
|05/12/2022
|166
|339
|5
|Totals
|1,543
|3,159
|89
NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center
|Date
|Democratic Totals
|Republican Totals
|Nonpartisan Totals
|05/02/2022
|59
|144
|1
|05/03/2022
|101
|288
|2
|05/04/2022
|76
|196
|0
|05/05/2022
|48
|161
|2
|05/06/2022
|53
|159
|2
|05/07/2022
|41
|76
|2
|05/09/2022
|80
|197
|1
|05/10/2022
|66
|186
|0
|05/11/2022
|79
|211
|2
|05/12/2022
|82
|193
|0
|Totals
|685
|1,811
|12
SMYRNA: CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center
|Date
|Democratic Totals
|Republican Totals
|Nonpartisan Totals
|05/02/2022
|58
|84
|1
|05/03/2022
|74
|84
|1
|05/04/2022
|88
|80
|0
|05/05/2022
|81
|87
|1
|05/06/2022
|94
|81
|0
|05/07/2022
|82
|59
|2
|05/09/2022
|101
|97
|1
|05/10/2022
|94
|108
|0
|05/11/2022
|102
|122
|0
|05/12/2022
|120
|107
|2
|Totals
|894
|909
|8
SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center
|Date
|Democratic Totals
|Republican Totals
|Nonpartisan Totals
|05/02/2022
|24
|10
|0
|05/03/2022
|27
|10
|1
|05/04/2022
|28
|9
|0
|05/05/2022
|12
|6
|0
|05/06/2022
|24
|7
|0
|05/07/2022
|20
|9
|0
|05/09/2022
|17
|12
|0
|05/10/2022
|27
|11
|0
|05/11/2022
|29
|24
|0
|05/12/2022
|36
|24
|0
|Totals
|244
|122
|1
MABLETON: South Cobb Regional Library
|Date
|Democratic Totals
|Republican Totals
|Nonpartisan Totals
|05/02/2022
|89
|39
|2
|05/03/2022
|108
|50
|0
|05/04/2022
|102
|54
|0
|05/05/2022
|79
|38
|1
|05/06/2022
|109
|30
|0
|05/07/2022
|77
|13
|1
|05/09/2022
|120
|48
|2
|05/10/2022
|134
|52
|1
|05/11/2022
|117
|49
|1
|05/12/2022
|131
|64
|0
|Totals
|1,066
|437
|8
NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library
|Date
|Democratic Totals
|Republican Totals
|Nonpartisan Totals
|05/02/2022
|42
|102
|3
|05/03/2022
|34
|108
|0
|05/04/2022
|39
|141
|7
|05/05/2022
|30
|101
|2
|05/06/2022
|32
|86
|4
|05/07/2022
|35
|55
|2
|05/09/2022
|41
|95
|1
|05/10/2022
|30
|100
|2
|05/11/2022
|44
|111
|3
|05/12/2022
|20
|116
|2
|Totals
|347
|1,015
|26
Advertisement
Be the first to comment on "Cobb County early voting totals through Thursday May 12 for the primary and nonpartisan general elections"