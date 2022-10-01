Cobb County weather forecast October 1: effects of Hurricane Ian did not reach Cobb County

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday October 1, 2022, with a high near 75.

The effects of Hurricane Ian did not reach us. The storm diminished from a hurricane to a tropical storm after making landfall in South Carolina. It produced severe flooding in the coastal areas of South Carolina and flash flooding into central North Carolina.

The latest weather map from the National Weather Service shows the concern for flash flooding shifting northward into eastern Kentucky, West Virginia, and western Virginia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation











2022-08-01 85 73 79 -2.2 T 2022-08-02 92 73 82.5 1.4 0 2022-08-03 90 74 82 0.9 0.01 2022-08-04 91 70 80.5 -0.6 0.56 2022-08-05 91 73 82 1 0.19 2022-08-06 91 72 81.5 0.5 1.2 2022-08-07 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2022-08-08 91 72 81.5 0.6 T 2022-08-09 90 72 81 0.2 1.19 2022-08-10 85 71 78 -2.8 0.86 2022-08-11 87 71 79 -1.7 0.46 2022-08-12 89 72 80.5 -0.1 0.01 2022-08-13 84 71 77.5 -3.1 0 2022-08-14 89 70 79.5 -1 0 2022-08-15 91 73 82 1.6 0.13 2022-08-16 88 71 79.5 -0.8 0 2022-08-17 82 67 74.5 -5.7 0.73 2022-08-18 81 68 74.5 -5.7 T 2022-08-19 78 72 75 -5.1 0.21 2022-08-20 86 71 78.5 -1.5 0.04 2022-08-21 86 70 78 -1.8 0.01 2022-08-22 83 73 78 -1.7 T 2022-08-23 87 72 79.5 -0.1 0 2022-08-24 84 72 78 -1.5 0.19 2022-08-25 83 70 76.5 -2.9 0.59 2022-08-26 88 72 80 0.8 0.13 2022-08-27 90 73 81.5 2.4 T 2022-08-28 89 73 81 2 0 2022-08-29 90 73 81.5 2.7 0 2022-08-30 91 72 81.5 2.8 0.28 2022-08-31 89 72 80.5 2 0











Sum 2711 2219





Average 87.5 71.6 79.5 -0.7

Normal 89 71.3 80.2





Summer 2022 Average Temperature Ranking & Records Climate Site Avg Temp Rank Highest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year) Lowest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year) Athens 12th Warmest 82.2 (2016) 74.5 (1967) Atlanta 10th Warmest 82.7 (1980) 73.5 (1967) Columbus 15th Warmest 84.6 (2011) 78.3 (1967) Macon 14th Warmest 83.5 (1954) 76.1 (1967)

Summer 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Temperature (deg) Max T Date Minimum Temperature (deg) Min T Date Athens 102 6/22 59 6/20 Atlanta 99 6/15 64 6/10 Columbus 102 6/22 60 6/20 Macon 105 6/22 60 6/20 Cartersville 97 6/22, 23 57 6/20 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 100 6/15 58 6/20 Fulton Co Arpt 99 6/15 58 6/20 Gainesville 98 6/22 61 6/10 Peachtree City 102 6/15 58 6/20 Rome 100 6/22, 23 57 6/20

Summer 2022 Average Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Average Maximum Temperature (deg) Average Minimum Temperature (deg) Athens 87.5 73.0 Atlanta 87.0 74.0 Columbus 89.5 75.5 Macon 88.0 77.0 Cartersville 86.0 70.5 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 88.0 70.5 Fulton Co Arpt 87.0 71.5 Gainesville 71.0 87.0 Peachtree City 86.5 73.0 Rome 61.7 87.5

Average Maximum Temperature Ranking & Records Climate Site Avg Max Temp Rank Highest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year) Lowest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year) Athens 18th Warmest 91.5 (2007) 81.5 (1967) Atlanta 25th Warmest 92.0 (2012) 80.5 (1967) Columbus 14th Warmest 92.5 (2012) 83.0 (1994) Macon 29th Warmest 93.5 (1980) 82.0 (1967)

Average Minimum Temperature Ranking & Records Climate Site Avg Min Temp Rank Highest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year) Lowest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year) Athens 2nd Warmest 74.0 (1982) 57.0 (1967) Atlanta 4th Warmest 74.5 (2016) 55.0 (1967) Columbus 3rd Warmest 78.0 (2011) 61.5 (1967) Macon Warmest on Record 77.0 (2022) 56.5 (1967)

Summer 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Total Precipitation (in) Normal Precipitation (in) DFN (Departure From Normal) Athens 12.39 13.63 -1.24 Atlanta 16.26 13.59 +2.67 Columbus 9.47 13.06 -3.59 Macon 18.30 13.61 +4.69 Cartersville 16.34 11.11 +5.23 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 15.46 13.91 +1.55 Fulton County Arpt 12.10 12.83 -0.73 Gainesville 12.39 13.38 -0.99 Peachtree City 9.88 13.25 -3.37 Rome 7.84 11.31 -3.47