Cobb County weather forecast October 1: effects of Hurricane Ian did not reach Cobb County

Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 1, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday October 1, 2022, with a high near 75.

The effects of Hurricane Ian did not reach us. The storm diminished from a hurricane to a tropical storm after making landfall in South Carolina. It produced severe flooding in the coastal areas of South Carolina and flash flooding into central North Carolina.

The latest weather map from the National Weather Service shows the concern for flash flooding shifting northward into eastern Kentucky, West Virginia, and western Virginia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation






2022-08-01857379-2.2T
2022-08-02927382.51.40
2022-08-039074820.90.01
2022-08-04917080.5-0.60.56
2022-08-0591738210.19
2022-08-06917281.50.51.2
2022-08-07907180.5-0.40
2022-08-08917281.50.6T
2022-08-099072810.21.19
2022-08-10857178-2.80.86
2022-08-11877179-1.70.46
2022-08-12897280.5-0.10.01
2022-08-13847177.5-3.10
2022-08-14897079.5-10
2022-08-159173821.60.13
2022-08-16887179.5-0.80
2022-08-17826774.5-5.70.73
2022-08-18816874.5-5.7T
2022-08-19787275-5.10.21
2022-08-20867178.5-1.50.04
2022-08-21867078-1.80.01
2022-08-22837378-1.7T
2022-08-23877279.5-0.10
2022-08-24847278-1.50.19
2022-08-25837076.5-2.90.59
2022-08-268872800.80.13
2022-08-27907381.52.4T
2022-08-2889738120
2022-08-29907381.52.70
2022-08-30917281.52.80.28
2022-08-31897280.520






Sum27112219


Average87.571.679.5-0.7
Normal8971.380.2

Summer 2022 Average Temperature Ranking & Records
Climate SiteAvg Temp RankHighest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)Lowest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)
Athens12th Warmest82.2 (2016)74.5 (1967)
Atlanta10th Warmest82.7 (1980)73.5 (1967)
Columbus15th Warmest84.6 (2011)78.3 (1967)
Macon14th Warmest83.5 (1954)76.1 (1967)
Summer 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteMaximum Temperature (deg)Max T DateMinimum Temperature (deg)Min T Date
Athens1026/22596/20
Atlanta996/15646/10
Columbus1026/22606/20
Macon1056/22606/20
Cartersville976/22, 23576/20
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt1006/15586/20
Fulton Co Arpt996/15586/20
Gainesville986/22616/10
Peachtree City1026/15586/20
Rome1006/22, 23576/20
Summer 2022 Average Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteAverage Maximum Temperature (deg)Average Minimum Temperature (deg)
Athens87.573.0
Atlanta87.074.0
Columbus89.575.5
Macon88.077.0
Cartersville86.070.5
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt88.070.5
Fulton Co Arpt87.071.5
Gainesville71.087.0
Peachtree City86.573.0
Rome61.787.5
Average Maximum Temperature Ranking & Records
Climate SiteAvg Max Temp RankHighest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)Lowest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)
Athens18th Warmest91.5 (2007)81.5 (1967)
Atlanta25th Warmest92.0 (2012)80.5 (1967)
Columbus14th Warmest92.5 (2012)83.0 (1994)
Macon29th Warmest93.5 (1980)82.0 (1967)
Average Minimum Temperature Ranking & Records
Climate SiteAvg Min Temp RankHighest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)Lowest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)
Athens2nd Warmest74.0 (1982)57.0 (1967)
Atlanta4th Warmest74.5 (2016)55.0 (1967)
Columbus3rd Warmest78.0 (2011)61.5 (1967)
MaconWarmest on Record77.0 (2022)56.5 (1967)
Summer 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
Climate SiteTotal Precipitation (in)Normal Precipitation (in)DFN (Departure From Normal)
Athens12.3913.63-1.24
Atlanta16.2613.59+2.67
Columbus9.4713.06-3.59
Macon18.3013.61+4.69
Cartersville16.3411.11+5.23
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt15.4613.91+1.55
Fulton County Arpt12.1012.83-0.73
Gainesville12.3913.38-0.99
Peachtree City9.8813.25-3.37
Rome7.8411.31-3.47

