Cobb County weather forecast October 1: effects of Hurricane Ian did not reach Cobb County

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday October 1, 2022, with a high near 75.
The effects of Hurricane Ian did not reach us. The storm diminished from a hurricane to a tropical storm after making landfall in South Carolina. It produced severe flooding in the coastal areas of South Carolina and flash flooding into central North Carolina.
The latest weather map from the National Weather Service shows the concern for flash flooding shifting northward into eastern Kentucky, West Virginia, and western Virginia.
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|High
|Low
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2022-08-01
|85
|73
|79
|-2.2
|T
|2022-08-02
|92
|73
|82.5
|1.4
|0
|2022-08-03
|90
|74
|82
|0.9
|0.01
|2022-08-04
|91
|70
|80.5
|-0.6
|0.56
|2022-08-05
|91
|73
|82
|1
|0.19
|2022-08-06
|91
|72
|81.5
|0.5
|1.2
|2022-08-07
|90
|71
|80.5
|-0.4
|0
|2022-08-08
|91
|72
|81.5
|0.6
|T
|2022-08-09
|90
|72
|81
|0.2
|1.19
|2022-08-10
|85
|71
|78
|-2.8
|0.86
|2022-08-11
|87
|71
|79
|-1.7
|0.46
|2022-08-12
|89
|72
|80.5
|-0.1
|0.01
|2022-08-13
|84
|71
|77.5
|-3.1
|0
|2022-08-14
|89
|70
|79.5
|-1
|0
|2022-08-15
|91
|73
|82
|1.6
|0.13
|2022-08-16
|88
|71
|79.5
|-0.8
|0
|2022-08-17
|82
|67
|74.5
|-5.7
|0.73
|2022-08-18
|81
|68
|74.5
|-5.7
|T
|2022-08-19
|78
|72
|75
|-5.1
|0.21
|2022-08-20
|86
|71
|78.5
|-1.5
|0.04
|2022-08-21
|86
|70
|78
|-1.8
|0.01
|2022-08-22
|83
|73
|78
|-1.7
|T
|2022-08-23
|87
|72
|79.5
|-0.1
|0
|2022-08-24
|84
|72
|78
|-1.5
|0.19
|2022-08-25
|83
|70
|76.5
|-2.9
|0.59
|2022-08-26
|88
|72
|80
|0.8
|0.13
|2022-08-27
|90
|73
|81.5
|2.4
|T
|2022-08-28
|89
|73
|81
|2
|0
|2022-08-29
|90
|73
|81.5
|2.7
|0
|2022-08-30
|91
|72
|81.5
|2.8
|0.28
|2022-08-31
|89
|72
|80.5
|2
|0
|Sum
|2711
|2219
|Average
|87.5
|71.6
|79.5
|-0.7
|Normal
|89
|71.3
|80.2
|Summer 2022 Average Temperature Ranking & Records
|Climate Site
|Avg Temp Rank
|Highest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)
|Lowest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)
|Athens
|12th Warmest
|82.2 (2016)
|74.5 (1967)
|Atlanta
|10th Warmest
|82.7 (1980)
|73.5 (1967)
|Columbus
|15th Warmest
|84.6 (2011)
|78.3 (1967)
|Macon
|14th Warmest
|83.5 (1954)
|76.1 (1967)
|Summer 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
|Climate Site
|Maximum Temperature (deg)
|Max T Date
|Minimum Temperature (deg)
|Min T Date
|Athens
|102
|6/22
|59
|6/20
|Atlanta
|99
|6/15
|64
|6/10
|Columbus
|102
|6/22
|60
|6/20
|Macon
|105
|6/22
|60
|6/20
|Cartersville
|97
|6/22, 23
|57
|6/20
|Dekalb Peachtree Arpt
|100
|6/15
|58
|6/20
|Fulton Co Arpt
|99
|6/15
|58
|6/20
|Gainesville
|98
|6/22
|61
|6/10
|Peachtree City
|102
|6/15
|58
|6/20
|Rome
|100
|6/22, 23
|57
|6/20
|Summer 2022 Average Temperature Climate Statistics
|Climate Site
|Average Maximum Temperature (deg)
|Average Minimum Temperature (deg)
|Athens
|87.5
|73.0
|Atlanta
|87.0
|74.0
|Columbus
|89.5
|75.5
|Macon
|88.0
|77.0
|Cartersville
|86.0
|70.5
|Dekalb Peachtree Arpt
|88.0
|70.5
|Fulton Co Arpt
|87.0
|71.5
|Gainesville
|71.0
|87.0
|Peachtree City
|86.5
|73.0
|Rome
|61.7
|87.5
|Average Maximum Temperature Ranking & Records
|Climate Site
|Avg Max Temp Rank
|Highest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)
|Lowest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)
|Athens
|18th Warmest
|91.5 (2007)
|81.5 (1967)
|Atlanta
|25th Warmest
|92.0 (2012)
|80.5 (1967)
|Columbus
|14th Warmest
|92.5 (2012)
|83.0 (1994)
|Macon
|29th Warmest
|93.5 (1980)
|82.0 (1967)
|Average Minimum Temperature Ranking & Records
|Climate Site
|Avg Min Temp Rank
|Highest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)
|Lowest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)
|Athens
|2nd Warmest
|74.0 (1982)
|57.0 (1967)
|Atlanta
|4th Warmest
|74.5 (2016)
|55.0 (1967)
|Columbus
|3rd Warmest
|78.0 (2011)
|61.5 (1967)
|Macon
|Warmest on Record
|77.0 (2022)
|56.5 (1967)
|Summer 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
|Climate Site
|Total Precipitation (in)
|Normal Precipitation (in)
|DFN (Departure From Normal)
|Athens
|12.39
|13.63
|-1.24
|Atlanta
|16.26
|13.59
|+2.67
|Columbus
|9.47
|13.06
|-3.59
|Macon
|18.30
|13.61
|+4.69
|Cartersville
|16.34
|11.11
|+5.23
|Dekalb Peachtree Arpt
|15.46
|13.91
|+1.55
|Fulton County Arpt
|12.10
|12.83
|-0.73
|Gainesville
|12.39
|13.38
|-0.99
|Peachtree City
|9.88
|13.25
|-3.37
|Rome
|7.84
|11.31
|-3.47