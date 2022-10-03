Cobb Law Library program on traffic tickets to take place this Wednesday, October 5

This is a reminder that the Cobb Law Library’s program about traffic tickets is this Wednesday.

Would you like to learn about what happens after a traffic ticket is issued, and what your recourse is if you receive one?

The Cobb Law LIbrary issued the following public information release about a program the library is offering about traffic tickets:

The Cobb Law Library will sponsor a free public program on traffic tickets. Attorney Sylvia Goldman will focus on what happens after a ticket is issued, including points for various violations, entering a plea, and the court process.

Advertisement

“Traffic Tickets,” is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in the Cobb Law Library.

Registration is required for this free program. To register, call the Cobb Law Library at 770-528-1884.

Presentations are for general legal information only and do not constitute legal advice. No attorney-client relationship is established at this seminar.

This is the sixth legal literacy program hosted by the Cobb Law Library this year. Video-recordings of some prior programs are available on Cobb County Government’s YouTube channel.

The Law Library is located on the Fourth Floor of Cobb Superior Court, 70 Haynes St., Marietta, 30090. The Law Library is open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Law Library exists to serve the community’s legal-research needs, but its staff members are not attorneys and do not give legal advice.

Packets of forms for some family-law situations including divorce, legitimation, and name change, are available for purchase in the Law Library. Packets range in price from $1 to $15. The forms – with instructions — are also available online at cobbcounty.org/courts/superior-court/administration/forms.

The Law Library has computers available for legal research. It also has self-help books available on a variety of common legal needs, such as drafting a simple will, the divorce process, and landlord and tenant rights.

For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/law-library or find us on Facebook @cobblawlibrary

No library or county employee can provide legal advice or help individuals fill out forms. For legal advice, contact the Cobb Bar Association’s Lawyer Referral Service at 770-424-2947 or the Cobb office of Atlanta Legal Aid at 770-528-2565.

About the Cobb County Law Library

When the Cobb Law Library was first founded, it was primarily for the use of court officers, as described below, but that mission has expanded over time to include use by the public.

The Cobb County Law Libary website gives the following description of the library’s history and its mission:

The Cobb County Law Library was established in 1967. The Law Library is a division of Superior Court Administration.

Pursuant to state legislation, a Board of Trustees is responsible for making all rules and regulations governing the Law Library. Under the direction of the Board of Trustees and the Law Librarian, the Cobb County Law Library was created for the express “use of judges, solicitors, ordinaries and other officers of Cobb County” as a legal research facility. The Law Library is governed by O.C.G.A. 36-15-1 through 36-15-13.

The mission of the Cobb County Law Library is to provide a central location for accessible legal research. Resources include bound print publications, access to online legal research engines including Westlaw and LexisAdvance, and a collection of legal periodicals. The Library maintains a database record for all of its legal materials including those ordered and distributed to the Cobb County Judicial Circuit.