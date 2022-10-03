Georgia gasoline prices jump 6 cents over past week on uncertainty about effects of Hurricane Ian

Georgia gasoline prices rose six cents per gallon on average over the past week during the uncertainty over whether Hurricane Ian would affect oil operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.17 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“Georgia gas price average saw an uptick at the pumps last week due to the threat of Hurricane Ian,” said Waiters. “Thankfully, the storm shifted further east away from Georgia’s coastline, causing minimal damage. If demand stays low and crude oil does not increase, gas prices could trend downward this week.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.28 at the time of this writing, about 11 cents more expensive than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 8 cents to $3.79 (subject to change overnight). Now that Hurricane Ian has passed and downgraded to a tropical storm, we continue to learn of its full impact in Florida. Gasoline distribution maybe limited in affected areas due to a lack of electricity and flooded roads and highways. Meanwhile, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased nationally from 8.32 million barrels a day to 8.83 million barrels a day last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million barrels to 212.2 million barrels. Higher gasoline demand amid tight supply and fluctuating oil prices caused increased the national average.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA: