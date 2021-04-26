Georgia gasoline price stays the same over past week

According to a press release from Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia prices at the pump stayed the same over the past week in Georgia.

Georgia motorists are paying an average price of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, the same price AAA reported last week.

“Georgia gas price average has seen little to no movement at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Continuing market optimism that crude demand may increase more than expected due to increasing vaccine rollouts may help to lift prices this week. If crude prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

What factors caused the current gasoline price?

AAA reports that prices nationally rose an average of one cent, gave the following explanation:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by a penny to $2.88. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 100,000 barrels to 235 million barrels last week. The increase helped to minimize pump price increases as demand increased from 8.94 million barrels a day to 9.1 million barrels a day. Last week’s demand estimate is one of the highest since March 2020, when social distancing restrictions were established that dramatically reduced gas demand, and is in line with typical spring driving season rates seen pre-pandemic.

Prices in Cobb County

Average gasoline prices in Cobb County are slightly less than the statewide average. AAA reports this morning that the average for regular unleaded is $2.679.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.