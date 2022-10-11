HarvestFest comes to Marietta Square October 15

The City of Marietta posted a reminder notice that the 45th Annual HarvestFest is returning to Marietta Square Saturday October 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The announcement for the event gives the following details:
“Sponsored by Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department, this annual festival full of activities for all ages. It includes Halloween Happenings from 1pm-5pm which is an event for children ages 12 and younger and includes carnival games, kid-friendly activities, and a costume contest for pets and children ages 12 and under.
“Costume contestants should arrive to the stage by 1:30pm to receive their contestant number.
“The Harvest Square Festival will have exhibits including painting, pottery, woodworking, jewelry and many other types of crafts. Admission is free, and there will be games and activities for the entire family.”
Schedule of Events
The announcement lists the following schedule:
“HarvestFest Market: Handmade Arts & Crafts 9:00AM – 5:00PM
“Touch-A-Truck 10:00AM – 2:00PM
“Pie Eating Contest 11:30AM – 12:30PM
“Halloween Happenings Kid’s Festival 1:00PM – 5:00PM
“Costume Contest 2:00PM – 3:00PM”
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
|Marietta city, Georgia
|People
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.7%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.8%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.2%
|Female persons, percent
|49.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|53.4%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|32.3%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.6%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.9%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|46.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2678
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.6%
|Housing
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$310,100
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,856
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$526
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,145
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24148
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|77.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|23.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|95.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|86.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|88.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|20.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.2%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|61.2%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|264544
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1584232
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1129407
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1976915
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$33,875
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|28.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$59,594
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$36,112
|Persons in poverty, percent
|14.1%
|Businesses
|All firms, 2012
|10501
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|4934
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|4186
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|4286
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|5502
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|1015
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|8663
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08