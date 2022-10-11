Cobb County Association of Educators announces school board and legislative endorsements

By Rebecca Gaunt

The Cobb County Association of Educators announced its endorsements for the Cobb County Board of Education and the Georgia General Assembly Tuesday.

Republican incumbent Richard Woods received the endorsement for the statewide race for state superintendent from CCAE and the CCAE4Kids political action committee. He is being challenged by former state legislator Alisha Searcy.

CCAE endorsed Democrat Becky Sayler for the Post 2 school board race. She is running against Republican Stephen George.

Advertisement

In the swing race for Post 4, CCAE endorsed Democrat Catherine Pozniak. She is challenging Republican incumbent David Chastain.

In the uncontested Post 6 race, Nichelle Davis received the endorsement.

CCAE President Jeff Hubbard sent out the following statement in a press release:

“The CCAE endorsement is based on our commitment to continue improving Cobb County’s public schools.The endorsement process includes a questionnaire and interview with our PAC committee to ensure that candidates work to attract and retain a quality teacher in every classroom; enhance educational programs for greater student achievement; ensure schools and buses are safe; prepare our students for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow; and ensure that schools have the funding required by law so that students can continue to succeed in our public schools.”

Hubbard added, “Cobb County is extraordinarily fortunate in that our voters can vote to elect three highly qualified public-school educators to the Board of Education to represent our 107,000 children and almost 18,000 school employees. As every decision concerning the operation of our schools is made by elected officials, it is imperative that our tax paying citizens support candidates of academic, financial, and personal integrity who will make children and our schools the highest priority over all other issues.” He concluded saying, “When elected, the individuals endorsed by CCAE will work incredibly hard to make sure all children have dynamic educational experiences in our 112 public schools with focus upon academic accountability, financial fidelity, and ethical efficacy.”

CCAE also announced endorsement of Cobb candidates for the Georgia House and Senate.

Senate District 6 Jason Esteves (D)

Senate District 33 Michael “Doc” Rhett (D)

House District 35 Lisa Campbell (D)

House District 37 Mary Frances Williams (D)

House District 38 David Wilkerson (D)

House District 39 Terry Cummings (D)

House District 40 Doug Stoner (D)

House District 41 Michael Smith D)

House District 42 Teri Anulewicz (D)

“Since every decision concerning the operation of our schools is made by elected officials, it is imperative that education employees support candidates who will make children and public education a high priority,” Hubbard said in a press release. “The individuals endorsed by CCAE and GAE will work incredibly hard to make sure that every child has an equal opportunity for a high-quality education in Cobb’s public schools. Educators have a history of very high turnout for elections, and our children are depending on our active political involvement. Teachers are always advocates for their students, in the classroom and on Election Day.”

The election is Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 17.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.