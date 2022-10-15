Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector is complete and ready for use

Cobb County announced that the Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector had its ribbon-cutting ceremony, and that it not only has something for drivers of motor vehicles hoping to bypass the snarls on Powers Ferry Road, but also has features for pedestrians and cyclists, with a multi-use trail that connects to the Bob Callan Trail that goes through the Cumberland area.
We’ve reprinted the announcement from the Cobb County website below:
“Drivers heading for the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes in Cobb have a new shortcut to get around traffic on Power’s Ferry Road. County officials cut the ribbon today on the Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector, which may be open for business as early as Friday, providing a 0.80-mile four-lane throughway connecting Windy Hill Road to Terrell Mill Road.
“It starts by the Spectrum Circle/Interstate North Parkway and Windy Hill Road (near the Windy Hill Athletic Club and U.S. Post Office). It proceeds north to the existing intersection of Bentley Road and Terrell Mill Road.
“Urban hikers and bikers will also enjoy part of the new construction – a multi-use trail on the west shoulder that connects to the Bob Callan Trail system and ultimately to the Chattahoochee National Park trails.
“The $48.5 million project was funded by the 2016 SPLOST and received more than 37 percent from GDOT and SRTA (State Road & Tollway Authority).”
About Cobb County
Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.
The current board is:
|Chairwoman
|Lisa Cupid
|District 1 Commissioner
|Keli Gambrill
|District 2 Commissioner
|Jerica Richardson
|District 3 Commissioner
|JoAnn Birrell
|District 4 Commissioner
|Monique Sheffield
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:
|People Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|766,802
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|766,149
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|0.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|766149
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|688078
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|5.6%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|22.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.3%
|Female persons, percent
|51.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|61.7%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|29.2%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.5%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.1%
|Two or More Races, percent
|2.8%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|13.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|50.2%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|40562
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|15.6%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|311450
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|65.8%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$273,900
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,672
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$474
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,264
|Building permits, 2021
|3247
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|283359
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.63
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|84.6%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|20.5%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|97.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|93.3%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|92.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|48.4%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.2%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|13.8%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|69.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|64.3%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2056579
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|5569500
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1536858
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|18543691
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$24,615
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|31.2
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$80,830
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$41,480
|Persons in poverty, percent
|9.2%
|Businesses Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|21492
|Total employment, 2020
|358927
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|21780372
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|-0.3%
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|86497
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|17066
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|10386
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3537
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3058
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|12177
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1204
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|13909
|Geography Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2254.8
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2026.4
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|339.78
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|339.55