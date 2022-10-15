Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector is complete and ready for use

Cobb County announced that the Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector had its ribbon-cutting ceremony, and that it not only has something for drivers of motor vehicles hoping to bypass the snarls on Powers Ferry Road, but also has features for pedestrians and cyclists, with a multi-use trail that connects to the Bob Callan Trail that goes through the Cumberland area.

We’ve reprinted the announcement from the Cobb County website below:

“Drivers heading for the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes in Cobb have a new shortcut to get around traffic on Power’s Ferry Road. County officials cut the ribbon today on the Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector, which may be open for business as early as Friday, providing a 0.80-mile four-lane throughway connecting Windy Hill Road to Terrell Mill Road.

“It starts by the Spectrum Circle/Interstate North Parkway and Windy Hill Road (near the Windy Hill Athletic Club and U.S. Post Office). It proceeds north to the existing intersection of Bentley Road and Terrell Mill Road.

“Urban hikers and bikers will also enjoy part of the new construction – a multi-use trail on the west shoulder that connects to the Bob Callan Trail system and ultimately to the Chattahoochee National Park trails.

“The $48.5 million project was funded by the 2016 SPLOST and received more than 37 percent from GDOT and SRTA (State Road & Tollway Authority).”

