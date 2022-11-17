Cobb Commission District 2 Community Cabinet presents Service Academy Information Day

Have a high schooler interested in attending a service academy?

Laura Judge, the Education Chair of the Cobb Commission District 2 Community Cabinet posted the following announcement to social media:

As the Education Chair of the Cobb Commission D2 Community Cabinet, I’m hosting a Service Academy Information Day. Any 7th-12th grade students in the metro Atlanta area interested in attending please fill out the form here https://t.co/dLZfVElKvV

Representatives from each service academy will be on hand. The event is hosted by Judge, who is Commissioner Jerica Richardson’s Education Chair.

Advertisement

The event will be held this Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Jim Miller Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta, GA.

Service Academys featured include:

United States Naval Academy (Annapolis, MD)

United States Military Academy (West Point, NY)

United States Air Force Academy (Colorado Springs, CO)

United States Merchant Marine Academy (Kings Point, NY)

United States Coast Guard Academy (New London, CT)

ROTC program