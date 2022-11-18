Freeze warning for Cobb County still in effect until 8 a.m. this morning: Friday, November 18

The National Weather Service freeze warning for Cobb County is still in effect until 8 a.m. Friday, November 18 (to learn the difference between a freeze watch and a freeze warning read the section below that describes them).

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s tonight through Friday

morning. While all of north and central Georgia will see sub-

freezing temperatures, a Freeze Warning has only been issued for

areas along and south of a line from Franklin, to Kennesaw, to

Gainesville where temperatures have not yet dropped to 28 degrees

or less this fall.

Please take action to protect any sensitive crops or vegetation, take

your normal winter precautions to winterize exposed pipes, and

bring pets indoors.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

Low temperatures at or below freezing are expected over portions

of the state through Monday morning. Patchy to areas of frost are

also possible.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs

Including the cities of Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta,Lawrenceville, Athens, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur,Conyers, Covington, Newnan, Peachtree City, Griffin,Milledgeville, Macon, Swainsboro, Columbus, Warner Robins,Dublin, Lumpkin, Americus, Cordele, and Vidalia

What is the difference between a freeze watch and a freeze warning?

In its Warnings Defined page , the National Weather Service describes freeze watch and freeze warning as follows:

Freeze Watch

A Freeze Watch is issued when there is a potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-36 hours.

A Freeze Watch is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze). The normal end of the growing season is mid to late October west of the Blue Ridge and early November east of the Blue Ridge. However, during anomalously warm autumns, the growing season may be extended past the normal end of the growing season.

A Freeze Watch is issued in the spring at the start of the growing season (when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops).

Freeze Warning

A Freeze Warning is issued when significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected.

A Freeze Warning is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze). The normal end of the growing season is mid to late October west of the Blue Ridge and early November east of the Blue Ridge. However, during anomalously warm autumns, the growing season may be extended past the normal end of the growing season.

A Freeze Warning is issued in the spring at the start of the growing season (when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops).

So a freeze watch is when there is a potential for freezing weather, a freeze warning is when it’s actually expected.

What precautions are recommended?

The National Weather Service recommends the following precautions for a freeze watch:

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

“To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

“Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

