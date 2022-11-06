Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast: Sunday November 6, 2022

Cobb weather August 26: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

November 6, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday November 6, 2022 with a high near 79 degrees.

Overnight it will be partly cloudy with a low of around 64.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Veterans Day

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normalPrecipitation






2022-09-019169801.70
2022-09-02867379.51.40.09
2022-09-0388728020
2022-09-048373780.20.26
2022-09-058672791.40.1
2022-09-06867178.51.1T
2022-09-078771791.80
2022-09-08857278.51.50
2022-09-09796873.5-3.20.03
2022-09-10736770-6.50.12
2022-09-11827176.50.20.01
2022-09-12856575-1T
2022-09-13815769-6.80
2022-09-14856273.5-20
2022-09-15836674.5-0.80
2022-09-16836473.5-1.50
2022-09-17846574.5-0.20
2022-09-18866575.510
2022-09-198767772.80
2022-09-20926980.56.60.38
2022-09-219371828.40
2022-09-229468817.7T
2022-09-23806271-20
2022-09-24815568-4.60
2022-09-258363730.7T
2022-09-2682627200
2022-09-27765565.5-6.20
2022-09-28765565.5-5.80
2022-09-29755665.5-5.50
2022-09-30796270.5-0.1T
Sum25111968

Average83.765.674.7-0.2
Normal83.965.974.9
Summer 2022 Average Temperature Ranking & Records
Climate SiteAvg Temp RankHighest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)Lowest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)
Athens12th Warmest82.2 (2016)74.5 (1967)
Atlanta10th Warmest82.7 (1980)73.5 (1967)
Columbus15th Warmest84.6 (2011)78.3 (1967)
Macon14th Warmest83.5 (1954)76.1 (1967)
Summer 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteMaximum Temperature (deg)Max T DateMinimum Temperature (deg)Min T Date
Athens1026/22596/20
Atlanta996/15646/10
Columbus1026/22606/20
Macon1056/22606/20
Cartersville976/22, 23576/20
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt1006/15586/20
Fulton Co Arpt996/15586/20
Gainesville986/22616/10
Peachtree City1026/15586/20
Rome1006/22, 23576/20
Summer 2022 Average Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteAverage Maximum Temperature (deg)Average Minimum Temperature (deg)
Athens87.573.0
Atlanta87.074.0
Columbus89.575.5
Macon88.077.0
Cartersville86.070.5
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt88.070.5
Fulton Co Arpt87.071.5
Gainesville71.087.0
Peachtree City86.573.0
Rome61.787.5
Average Maximum Temperature Ranking & Records
Climate SiteAvg Max Temp RankHighest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)Lowest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)
Athens18th Warmest91.5 (2007)81.5 (1967)
Atlanta25th Warmest92.0 (2012)80.5 (1967)
Columbus14th Warmest92.5 (2012)83.0 (1994)
Macon29th Warmest93.5 (1980)82.0 (1967)
Average Minimum Temperature Ranking & Records
Climate SiteAvg Min Temp RankHighest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)Lowest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)
Athens2nd Warmest74.0 (1982)57.0 (1967)
Atlanta4th Warmest74.5 (2016)55.0 (1967)
Columbus3rd Warmest78.0 (2011)61.5 (1967)
MaconWarmest on Record77.0 (2022)56.5 (1967)
Summer 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
Climate SiteTotal Precipitation (in)Normal Precipitation (in)DFN (Departure From Normal)
Athens12.3913.63-1.24
Atlanta16.2613.59+2.67
Columbus9.4713.06-3.59
Macon18.3013.61+4.69
Cartersville16.3411.11+5.23
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt15.4613.91+1.55
Fulton County Arpt12.1012.83-0.73
Gainesville12.3913.38-0.99
Peachtree City9.8813.25-3.37
Rome7.8411.31-3.47
Summer 2022 Precipitation Ranking & Records
Climate SiteTotal Precipitation RankingMinimum Total Precip Record (in) (Year)Maximum Total Precip Record (in) (Year)
Athens36th Wettest4.28 (1957)29.39 (1994)
Atlanta19th Wettest3.88 (1930)25.82 (2005)
Columbus58th Wettest6.31 (1990)24.76 (2013)
Macon7th Wettest5.00 (1997)29.26 (2013)
Summer 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
Climate SiteMaximum Daily Precip (in)Max P Date

Athens2.087/30

Atlanta2.406/26

Columbus1.478/18

Macon3.456/24

Cartersville2.337/1

Dekalb Peachtree Arpt3.827/30

Fulton Co Arpt2.106/24

Gainesville1.857/3

Peachtree City2.616/24

Rome1.117/29

Summer 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteAverage Temperature (deg)Normal Temperature (deg)DFN (Departure From Normal)
Athens80.479.5+0.9
Atlanta80.779.7+1.0
Columbus82.282.0+0.2
Macon81.881.1+0.7
Cartersville79.577.5+2.0
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt79.478.1+1.3
Fulton County Arpt79.878.8+1.0
Gainesville79.477.5+1.9
Peachtree City80.479.4+1.0
Rome81.078.9+2.1
Spring 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteAverage Temperature (deg)Normal Temperature (deg)DFN (Departure From Normal)
Athens63.962.0+1.9
Atlanta65.162.1+3.0
Columbus66.865.1+1.7
Macon66.164.0+2.1
Cartersville77.759.5+0.3
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt62.761.4+1.3
Fulton County Arpt63.161.3+1.8
Gainesville62.860.4+2.4
Peachtree City64.160.9+3.2
Rome63.860.0+3.8

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.

