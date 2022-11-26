Dense fog advisory issued for Cobb and other GA counties for Saturday morning

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Cobb County in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday morning, November 26, 2022.

What is in the advisory?

The statement gives the following details:

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

“.DAY ONE…Tonight…

“A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of central and east

Georgia, where dense fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter of

a mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and

leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

“.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…

“A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for portions of central

and east Georgia until 8 AM EST Saturday morning.

“Several rounds of rain are expected this weekend which could

bring several inches of rainfall to the forecast area. There is a

slight chance for thunderstorms late Saturday night through

Sunday, but no widespread hazards are expected at this time.”

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in this dense fog advisory:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

