Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL



2675 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 88



Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022



MOUNTASIA FAMILY FUNCENTER #37



175 BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3307



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022



DOMINO’S PIZZA #5737



2323 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 96



Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022



PAISANOS CATERING



3205 CANTON RD STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3816



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022



MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD



2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2198 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0878



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 82



Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022



PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE RETIREMENT SERVICES



2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 94



Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022







PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE HEALTH SERVICES



2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 99



Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022







WAFFLE HOUSE #595



170 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3326



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022







AMERICAN LEGION POST #29



921 GRESHAM AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2121



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 96



Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022







NEW SHANGRILA BISTRO



3545 CANTON RD STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7617



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 85



Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022







CALENTANO



1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 214 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 87



Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022







DUNKIN’ DONUTS #353902



2378 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2078



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 96



Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022







MACLAND WINGS AND MORE



4181 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022







CUE’S BILLIARDS



3372 CANTON RD STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3113



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 82



Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022







WHATABURGER



705 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022







GREEN COYOTE COBB



255 VILLAGE PKWY NE MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165



Permit Type: Food Service



Last Inspection Score: 90



Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022







