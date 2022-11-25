Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
- CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
- 2675 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
- MOUNTASIA FAMILY FUNCENTER #37
- 175 BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3307
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
- DOMINO’S PIZZA #5737
- 2323 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
- PAISANOS CATERING
- 3205 CANTON RD STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3816
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
- MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2198 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0878
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
- PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE RETIREMENT SERVICES
- 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
- PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE HEALTH SERVICES
- 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
- WAFFLE HOUSE #595
- 170 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3326
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
- AMERICAN LEGION POST #29
- 921 GRESHAM AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
- NEW SHANGRILA BISTRO
- 3545 CANTON RD STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7617
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
- CALENTANO
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 214 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
- DUNKIN’ DONUTS #353902
- 2378 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2078
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
- MACLAND WINGS AND MORE
- 4181 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
- CUE’S BILLIARDS
- 3372 CANTON RD STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3113
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
- WHATABURGER
- 705 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
- GREEN COYOTE COBB
- 255 VILLAGE PKWY NE MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
