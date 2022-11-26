Eight new businesses took out licenses with Cobb County over the past week

Here are the eight new businesses listed by Cobb County with licenses taking effect by Sunday November 27.
This is far fewer than the norm (one report in October listed 60 new businesses over a one-week period), but it was also a short holiday week.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings exactly as it appears on the county website, follow this link.
|NEW BUSINESS LISTING BY ISSUE DATE
|Between: 11/20/2022 and 11/27/2022
|Sorted by Doing Business As
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Owner / Business Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC034940
|1668 MULKEY RD BLDG
|JACLYN KATZ
|11/23/2022
|OWNER
|1668 MULKEY RD
|OFFICE SPACE RENTAL
|JK AUSTELL MOB LLC
|AUSTELL, GA 30106
|ALC003022
|EGGS UP GRILL
|MICHAEL L MCCLURE
|11/21/2022
|EUG ALPHA2 LLC
|4401 SHALLOWFORD RD,
|RESTAURANT
|SUITE 126
|ROSWELL, GA 30075
|OCC035496
|ENHELICA BEAUTY LLC
|JASMINE FRANKS
|11/23/2022
|ENHELICA BEAUTY LLC
|1820 WATER PLACE SE,
|COSMETICS
|SUITE 255
|ATLANTA, GA 30339
|OCC035490
|FLEXCAR
|JEANNINE PALUMBO
|11/22/2022
|FLEXCAR LLC
|2359 WINDY HILL RD, SUITE
|RENTAL OF AUTOMOBILES OR LEASING
|260
|MARIETTA, GA 30067
|OCC035492
|IC HOT
|JING GUO
|11/23/2022
|POKE & WINGS LLC
|4290 BELLS FERRY RD, SUITE
|RESTAURANT
|122
|KENNESAW, GA 30144
|OCC035493
|MERCY HELPERS STAFFING
|MARIE AKAYA NDUNG
|11/23/2022
|LLC
|7200 PREMIER LN, GA
|EMPLOYMENT AGENCY
|MERCY HELPERS STAFFING
|LLC
|OCC035487
|PARADISE CITY
|NICOLE REYNALDS
|11/21/2022
|DESIGNCULTURECO. LLC
|3846 MEMORIAL PKWY
|MERCHANDISE AND SERVICE BROKER
|KENNESAW, GA 30152
|(VETERAN)
|OCC035485
|SOUTHEAST COMMERCIAL
|LOUIS FORBIDUSSI
|11/21/2022
|INTERIORS INC
|343 INDIAN HILLS TRL
|DRY WALL & FRAMING CONTR
|SOUTHEAST COMMERCIAL
|MARIETTA, GA 30068
|INTERIORS INC
|Business Count: 8
|Print Date: 11/26/2022
|BL_New_Business_Listing_090818Page 1
Advertisement
Advertisement