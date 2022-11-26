Eight new businesses took out licenses with Cobb County over the past week

Here are the eight new businesses listed by Cobb County with licenses taking effect by Sunday November 27.

This is far fewer than the norm (one report in October listed 60 new businesses over a one-week period), but it was also a short holiday week.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings exactly as it appears on the county website, follow this link .

NEW BUSINESS LISTING BY ISSUE DATE







Between: 11/20/2022 and 11/27/2022





Sorted by Doing Business As



License # D.B.A / Business Name Owner / Business Address Issue Date / SIC Description







OCC034940 1668 MULKEY RD BLDG JACLYN KATZ 11/23/2022

OWNER 1668 MULKEY RD OFFICE SPACE RENTAL

JK AUSTELL MOB LLC AUSTELL, GA 30106









ALC003022 EGGS UP GRILL MICHAEL L MCCLURE 11/21/2022

EUG ALPHA2 LLC 4401 SHALLOWFORD RD, RESTAURANT



SUITE 126





ROSWELL, GA 30075









OCC035496 ENHELICA BEAUTY LLC JASMINE FRANKS 11/23/2022

ENHELICA BEAUTY LLC 1820 WATER PLACE SE, COSMETICS



SUITE 255





ATLANTA, GA 30339









OCC035490 FLEXCAR JEANNINE PALUMBO 11/22/2022

FLEXCAR LLC 2359 WINDY HILL RD, SUITE RENTAL OF AUTOMOBILES OR LEASING



260





MARIETTA, GA 30067









OCC035492 IC HOT JING GUO 11/23/2022

POKE & WINGS LLC 4290 BELLS FERRY RD, SUITE RESTAURANT



122





KENNESAW, GA 30144









OCC035493 MERCY HELPERS STAFFING MARIE AKAYA NDUNG 11/23/2022

LLC 7200 PREMIER LN, GA EMPLOYMENT AGENCY MERCY HELPERS STAFFING





LLC













OCC035487 PARADISE CITY NICOLE REYNALDS 11/21/2022

DESIGNCULTURECO. LLC 3846 MEMORIAL PKWY MERCHANDISE AND SERVICE BROKER



KENNESAW, GA 30152 (VETERAN)







OCC035485 SOUTHEAST COMMERCIAL LOUIS FORBIDUSSI 11/21/2022

INTERIORS INC 343 INDIAN HILLS TRL DRY WALL & FRAMING CONTR

SOUTHEAST COMMERCIAL MARIETTA, GA 30068



INTERIORS INC



Business Count: 8





