Hot Topics

Eight new businesses took out licenses with Cobb County over the past week

TOPICS:
the sign in front of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners buildingPhoto: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 26, 2022

Here are the eight new businesses listed by Cobb County with licenses taking effect by Sunday November 27.

This is far fewer than the norm (one report in October listed 60 new businesses over a one-week period), but it was also a short holiday week.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings exactly as it appears on the county website, follow this link.

NEW BUSINESS LISTING BY ISSUE DATE



Between: 11/20/2022 and 11/27/2022


Sorted by Doing Business As

License #D.B.A / Business NameOwner / Business AddressIssue Date / SIC Description




OCC0349401668 MULKEY RD BLDGJACLYN KATZ11/23/2022

OWNER1668 MULKEY RDOFFICE SPACE RENTAL

JK AUSTELL MOB LLCAUSTELL, GA 30106




ALC003022EGGS UP GRILLMICHAEL L MCCLURE11/21/2022

EUG ALPHA2 LLC4401 SHALLOWFORD RD,RESTAURANT


SUITE 126


ROSWELL, GA 30075




OCC035496ENHELICA BEAUTY LLCJASMINE FRANKS11/23/2022

ENHELICA BEAUTY LLC1820 WATER PLACE SE,COSMETICS


SUITE 255


ATLANTA, GA 30339




OCC035490FLEXCARJEANNINE PALUMBO11/22/2022

FLEXCAR LLC2359 WINDY HILL RD, SUITERENTAL OF AUTOMOBILES OR LEASING


260


MARIETTA, GA 30067




OCC035492IC HOTJING GUO11/23/2022

POKE & WINGS LLC4290 BELLS FERRY RD, SUITERESTAURANT


122


KENNESAW, GA 30144




OCC035493MERCY HELPERS STAFFINGMARIE AKAYA NDUNG11/23/2022

LLC7200 PREMIER LN, GAEMPLOYMENT AGENCY
MERCY HELPERS STAFFING


LLC






OCC035487PARADISE CITYNICOLE REYNALDS11/21/2022

DESIGNCULTURECO. LLC3846 MEMORIAL PKWYMERCHANDISE AND SERVICE BROKER


KENNESAW, GA 30152(VETERAN)




OCC035485SOUTHEAST COMMERCIALLOUIS FORBIDUSSI11/21/2022

INTERIORS INC343 INDIAN HILLS TRLDRY WALL & FRAMING CONTR

SOUTHEAST COMMERCIALMARIETTA, GA 30068

INTERIORS INC

Business Count: 8


Print Date: 11/26/2022BL_New_Business_Listing_090818Page 1

Advertisement

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles