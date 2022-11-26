Marietta to hold public meeting on priorities for the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

The City of Marietta will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, December 14, at 11 a.m., to discuss priorities for the city’s 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.

The HUD Exchange describes the CDBG Program as follows:

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

Recipients of these federal grants are required to prepare an annual action plan.

For more information about the public meeting, see the announcement from the Marietta website we’ve reprinted below:

“MARIETTA – A Public Input Meeting will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 268 Lawrence Street, Suite 200 Marietta, Georgia to help set funding priorities for the 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Funding received through this program is allocated to various activities that serve the needs of low and moderate-income residents of Marietta, GA, and the Consolidated Plan helps to set funding priorities and goals/objectives of the program.

“The meeting will give an overview of the CDBG program and its current projects and allow participants to discuss needs within the community.

“Please direct all comments/inquiries to: Kelsey Thompson-White, 268 Lawrence Street, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30060; Telephone: 770-794-5437 or e-mail to: kthompson@mariettaga.gov.

“The City of Marietta supports Equal Opportunity and Fair Housing and does not discriminate in any of its programs based on race, color, creed, ethnicity, sex, familial status, age, religion, or disability. No displacement will occur because of the activities described herein.

“Should displacement occur, the City of Marietta will implement the provisions required by CFR 570.606. The City does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission of, access to, or treatment of, or employment, the programs and activities described herein.

“An interpreter is available upon request to assist persons with limited English proficiency. Any requests for reasonable accommodation required by an individual to fully participate in any open meetings, programs, or activities of the Community Development Division should be directed to: Kelsey Thompson-White, 268 Lawrence Street, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30060.”

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia



People



Population, Census, April 1, 2020 60972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 56579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7% Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2% Female persons, percent 49.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 53.4% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 4.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2678 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.6% Housing Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 44.0% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $310,100 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,856 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $526 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,145 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24148 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.39 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 77.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 23.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 86.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 88.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.0% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.2% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 61.2% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 264544 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1584232 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1129407 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1976915 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $33,875 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 28.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $59,594 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $36,112 Persons in poverty, percent 14.1% Businesses All firms, 2012 10501 Men-owned firms, 2012 4934 Women-owned firms, 2012 4186 Minority-owned firms, 2012 4286 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 5502 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 1015 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 8663 Geography Population per square mile, 2010 2451.4 Land area in square miles, 2010 23.08