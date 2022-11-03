State Department announces proposed $6.35 billion sale of 24 Lockheed Martin C-130js and other military equipment to Australia

The State Department announced Tuesday that Australia has requested the purchase of 24 Lockheed Martin C-130J aircraft, along with a long list of other military equipment.

The estimated cost to Australia would be $6.35 billion.

The State Department gave its approval of that transaction, along with a $535 million purchase of military equipment by Finland.

The primary contractor on the deal, pending Congressional approval, will be Lockheed Martin.

The list of equipment requested for purchase is described in the department’s information release as follows:

The Government of Australia has requested to buy twenty-four (24) C-130J-30 aircraft with four (4) each Rolls Royce AE-2100D turboprop engines installed; twenty-four (24) Rolls Royce AE-2100D turboprop engines with Quick Engine Change Assembly (QECA) and propellers installed (spares); sixty (60) Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System (GPS/INS) (EGI) security devices, airborne (48 installed, 12 spares); thirty-two (32) AN/ALQ-251 Radio Frequency Countermeasure (RFCM) systems; twenty-seven (27) Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies (GLTA) for Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) systems (24 installed, 3 spares); sixteen (16) AN/AAQ 24(V)N LAIRCM System Processor Replacements (LSPR) (12 installed, 4 spares); and twenty-four (24) Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) (installed). Also included are AN/AAQ 24(V)N LAIRCM Infrared Missile Warning Sensors (MWS), Control Interface Unit Replacements (CIRU), and classified memory card User Data Modules (UDM); KYV-5M communication security modules; AN/ARC-190 High Frequency (HF) radios; AN/ARC-210 radios; AN/ARN-153 tactical airborne navigation (TACAN) systems; AN/ARN-147 receivers; AN/ARN-149(V) automatic direction finders; AN/APX-119 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) transponders; AN/AAR 47 missile warning systems; AN/APN-241 Low-Power Color Radars (LPCR); AN/ALE-47 Countermeasures Dispensing Systems (CMDS); AN/ALR-56 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR); AN/PYQ-10 Simple Key Loaders; MX-20HD electro optical/infrared targeting systems; AN/KIV-77 IFF cryptographic appliques; Advanced Digital Antenna Production (ADAP) system components; integration support and test equipment; aircraft and support equipment; secure communications equipment, precision navigation, and cryptographic devices; classified software delivery and support; spare and repair parts, consumables and accessories; maintenance and maintenance support; classified manuals, publications, and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment, and U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, studies and surveys; and other related elements of logistical and program support.

The State Department wrote, “The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

The following is the equipment requested for purchase by Finland:

The Government of Finland has requested to buy one hundred fifty (150) M30A1 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) (Steel Case), or M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) Missile Pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS), or a combination of both; and two hundred fifty (250) M31A1 GMLRS Unitary (GMLRS-U) Warhead (Steel Case), or M31A2 GMLRS-U IMPS, or a combination of both. Also included is a Quality Assurance Team (QAT); transportation services; and other related elements of program and logistics support. The total estimated cost is $535 million.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.