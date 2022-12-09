Cobb police investigate homicide on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the Town Center area

Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department distributed the following public information release about a homicide that occurred in the Town Center area Wednesday:

“Marietta, GA (December 8, 2022): On December 7, 2022, around 11:52 am, the Cobb County Police Department responded to the Walmart located at 2795 Chastain​ Meadows Parkway, Marietta, GA 30066 after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an active shooter.

“Cobb County Police officers treated the incident as an active shooter until it was discovered that it was not an active shooter situation, but an altercation between two different sets of people.

“While Cobb County Police officers were at the incident location, the city of Marietta Police contacted the Crimes Against Persons Unit regarding a person at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The victim, later identified as Eddie Figueroa (23, Kennesaw), was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the victim died from his injuries.

“Several persons of interest have been identified, and this incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.”

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”