“I’ll have to interview you, but I think you’d be a good fit to adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day

The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day for December 9, 2022, selected from the Cobb County Animal Services Shelter website, is Blakey. The one downside listed for Blakey is that he is not good with children.

Blakey is already eligible for adoption.

The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog . Remember that adopting a dog is a long-term commitment, so be sure you are looking for a permanent family member.

BLAKELY (322) – 322

Name BLAKELY (322)

Animal Id 641273

Species DOG

Gender NEUTERED MALE

Breed CHIHUAHUA

Breed type MIXED BREED

Color TAN/WHITE

Coat SHORT HAIR

Age 4 YEARS

Health GOOD

Weight 10 lbs.

Ears PRICKED

Eyes

Tail LONG

Size SMALL

Status IN SHELTER

Adoptable Yes

Eligible adoption date Dec 8, 2022

Behavioral Characteristics

Temper SWEET

Good with kids No

House-broken Yes

Intake Information

Date acquired Dec 8, 2022

How acquired OWNER TURN-IN

Kennel # COBB COUNTY ANIMAL

Section PUPPY ROOM

Cage # 322

Unit A

Address

City MARIETTA

Shelter status ACTIVE

Some special events from Cobb County Animal Services for December:

For the remainder of the month of December, adoptions are only $20.

And on December 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa Paws will be available at Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta.

“Adopt your forever friend & take a picture with Santa Paws” is the slogan for the event.

I’ve included the flyers below:

Adoption procedures

Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:

“To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.

“We have been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders since the spring of 2020.

“No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. Shelter staff will still be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 during business hours (Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-4:30.p.m.).

“View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.”