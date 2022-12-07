Dense fog advisory for Cobb County continues until 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties.

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

A Dense Fog Advisory in en effect for portions of north and east

central Georgia through 9 AM. Widespread visibilities of one

quarter of a mile or less are anticipated.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson

Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, Cleveland,Cartersville, Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville,Athens, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers, Covington,Newnan, Peachtree City, Griffin, and Milledgeville

How long does the danger last?

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

