Georgia DOT announces overnight lane closures on I-75 at Akers Mill Road Friday and Sunday

The Georgia Department of Transportation distributed the following press release about lane closures on I-75 in Cobb County on Friday and Sunday overnight:

Contractors for Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install overnight closures on Interstate 75 at Akers Mill Road in Cobb County this weekend. These closures are related to construction of new direct connection access ramps at Akers Mill Road to the recently-completed I-75/I-575 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.

“Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled closures:

“8 p.m. on Friday, December 16 until 6 a.m. on Saturday

Two right or left lanes will be closed on the I-75 northbound/Cumberland Boulevard ramp to I-285 eastbound under Akers Mill Road

Three left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound under Akers Mill Road

“8 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 until 5 a.m. on Monday

Two right lanes will be closed on the I-75 northbound under Akers Mill Road and for added safety, traffic will be paced to slower travel speeds in the project area

“The Akers Mill bridge over I-75 will be closed to traffic beginning this Sunday, December 18 and for the next five Sundays, 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday mornings , through early February. During these closures, on-site signage will detour traffic approaching the bridge to Cumberland Boulevard to access Akers Mill Road.

“Lane closures help ensure safety for work crews and drivers in the work zone. On-site message boards and signage will alert approaching drivers of the closures in advance. This $19.6 million project is scheduled for completion spring 2023.”

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry .