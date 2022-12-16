“My name is Salem and I’m already eligible for adoption so WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?” Cobb County Courier Sad Dog of the Day, December 16

One thing that’s difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.

So I’ve decided to divide both the Dog of the Day and the Cat of the Day into Happy and Sad categories. When looking at doggy facial expressions happiness or sadness is in the eye of the beholder, so your impression might be different.

The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day in the sad dog category, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is Salem, a sweet female pit bull mix.

She’s already eligible for adoption.

The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog .

Remember, in adopting a pet you are bringing a new family member into your household, so only do it if you are looking for a forever canine partner.

SALEM (318) – 318

Animal Id 641427

Species DOG

Gender SPAYED FEMALE

Breed BULLY BREEDS/PIT BULL TYPE

Breed type MIXED BREED

Color BLACK/WHITE

Coat SHORT HAIR

Age 1.5 YEARS

Health GOOD

Weight 32 lbs.

Ears PRICKED

Tail LONG

Size MEDIUM

Status IN SHELTER

Rabies tag # 221960

Adoptable Yes

Eligible adoption date Dec 15, 2022

Behavioral Characteristics

Temper SWEET

House-broken Yes

Intake Information

Date acquired Dec 15, 2022

How acquired OWNER TURN-IN

Kennel # COBB COUNTY ANIMAL

Section PUPPY ROOM

Cage # 318

Unit A

Address

City MARIETTA

Shelter status ACTIVE

Some special events from Cobb County Animal Services for December:

For the remainder of the month of December, adoptions are only $20.

And on December 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa Paws will be available at Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta.

“Adopt your forever friend & take a picture with Santa Paws” is the slogan for the event.

I’ve included the flyers below:

Adoption procedures

Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:

“To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.

“We have been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders since the spring of 2020.

“No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. Shelter staff will still be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 during business hours (Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-4:30.p.m.).

“View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.”