“What are you waiting for? I’ll be eligible for adoption tomorrow, so hurry up!” Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day, Dec 12, Happy Cat category

One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking kitties who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy ones that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.

So I’ve decided to divide both the Dog of the Day and the Cat of the Day into Happy and Sad categories for a total of four posts per day. When looking at kitty facial expressions happiness or sadness is in the eye of the beholder, so your impression might be different. But this one looks excited and happy to me.

The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day in the Happy Cat category, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a domestic short-haired tabby. According to the shelter staff her temperament is sweet.

She has not been named yet, and will be eligible for adoption December 13 (tomorrow).

The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog .

Remember, in adopting a pet you are bringing a new family member into your household, so only do it if you are looking for a forever feline partner.

(655) – 655

Name (655)

Animal Id 641217

Species CAT

Gender INTACT FEMALE

Breed DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR

Breed type MIXED BREED

Color TABBY

Coat SHORT HAIR

Age 10 MONTHS

Health GOOD

Ears PRICKED

Tail LONG

Size MEDIUM

Status IN SHELTER

Eligible adoption date Dec 13, 2022

Behavioral Characteristics

Temper SWEETPhoto from Cobb County Animal Services Shelter website (public domain)

Intake Information

Date acquired Dec 6, 2022

How acquired STRAY

Kennel # COBB COUNTY ANIMAL

Section CAT2

Cage # 655

Unit A

Address

City MARIETTA

Shelter status ACTIVE

Some special events from Cobb County Animal Services for December:

For the remainder of the month of December, adoptions are only $20.

And on December 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa Paws will be available at Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta.

“Adopt your forever friend & take a picture with Santa Paws” is the slogan for the event.

I’ve included the flyers below:

Adoption procedures

Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:

“To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.

“We have been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders since the spring of 2020.

“No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. Shelter staff will still be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 during business hours (Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 a.Photo from Cobb County Animal Services Shelter website (public domain)m.-4:30.p.m.).

“View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.”