Cobb County Animal Services presents: “Yappy Hours!”

Any long-time reader of the Cobb County Courier knows that we have a commitment to making sure that the non-human animals in the county are treated well, and further, we adhere to the philosophy of “Adopt Don’t Shop.”

Cobb County Animal Services is holding an exciting free adoption event, “Yappy Hours,” and the details are in the press release we’ve reprinted below.

Marietta, GA — August 8, 2023 — Calling all pet lovers! Get ready for an exciting event that will warm your hearts and wag some tails. The highly anticipated Yappy Hours Pet Adoption Event is just around the corner, offering a chance to bring a new four-legged friend into your family.

Scheduled for August 21, 2023, from 3pm to 7pm, the Yappy Hours Pet Adoption Event will take place at Cobb County Animal Services at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008. This family-friendly event is designed to bring together current and future pet parents and pets needing a forever home.

Advertisement

During this event, attendees will have the opportunity to adopt loving pets from the featured trailer at no cost. We are committed to finding forever homes for these wonderful animals, making it an ideal occasion for anyone considering bringing a furry companion into their lives.

The event’s timing from 3pm to 7pm ensures that even those battling post-work traffic can attend. The convenient location at 1060 Al Bishop Drive further adds to the accessibility of the event.

Our Yappy Hours event promises a delightful atmosphere filled with loving pets, education, and fun. Attendees are encouraged to spread the word, bring their friends and family, and contribute to the success of the adoption event.

Join us at Yappy Hours Pet Adoption Event and make a difference in the lives of animals in need. Let’s find forever homes for these deserving pets and create heartwarming stories of companionship.

For more information, visit CobbCounty.org/pets or call 770-499-4136.

About Cobb County Animal Services

Cobb County Animal Services is part of the county’s Department of Public Safety.

The unit was created in 1971, and is currently under the leadership of Director Stephen Hammond.

According to the Cobb County Animal Services website:

The mission of the Cobb County Animal Services Unit is to enforce state laws and county ordinances pertaining to animal control and management; educate the community on responsible pet ownership and wildlife care and provide housing and care for homeless animals, while coordinating their adoptions when possible and humane euthanization when adoptions are not possible.

The shelter is directed by Jake Arnold, the Kennel Operations Manager, and two kennel supervisors.

The veterinary operation is directed by Dr. Amy Belew, and has two main functions: to spay and neuter a majority of the animals that are adopted from Cobb County Animal Services, and to treat sick or injured animals that are brought to the shelter.