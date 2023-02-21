Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “I know you need a cute kitty-cat in your house and I’m a cute kitty-cat. So what are you waiting for? Adopt me!”

The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a large-sized tabby/white male domestic short hair.

The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.

Remember, in adopting a pet you are bringing a new family member into your household, so only do it if you are looking for a forever canine partner.

Name: (618)

Advertisement

Animal ID: 642635

Cage #: 618

Species: CAT

Gender: NEUTERED MALE

Breed: DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR

Breed Type: MIXED BREED

Color: TABBY/WHITE

Coat: SHORT HAIR

Age: 10 YEARS

Health: FAIR

Weight: 9 lbs.

Ears: PRICKED

Tail: LONG

Size: LARGE

Status: IN SHELTER

Eligible for Adoption: Feb 23, 2023

Behavioral Characteristics

Temper: SWEET

Intake Information

Date Acquired: Feb 16, 2023

How Acquired: STRAY

Kennel #: COBB COUNTY ANIMAL

Section: CAT1

Cage #: 618

Unit: A

Address: –

City: MARIETTA

Shelter Status: ACTIVE

Adoption procedures

Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:

“To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.

“We have been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders since the spring of 2020.

“No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. Shelter staff will still be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 during business hours (Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-4:30.p.m.).

“View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.”