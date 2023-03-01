Cobb Executive Women seeks nominations for 2023 Woman of Distinction Award

The Cobb Chamber announced in a press release that its Cobb Executive Women is inviting nominations for the 2023 Woman of Distinction Award.

The award will be presented by S.A. White Oil Company.

The award is given annually at the June Marquee Monday luncheon and recognizes a woman in Cobb County who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, professional achievements, and community involvement in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The press release outlines the following requirements for nominees:

Minimum of five years history of promoting or supporting women in the workplace, not exclusive to Cobb County. Must currently live or work in Cobb County. Must be members of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. Must meet the membership qualifications for Cobb Executive Women (CEW). Membership in CEW is not required. Previous recipients of the Woman of Distinction Award may not be nominated. Nominations must come from a CEW member, Chamber member, or community member (no self-nominations). Current CEW Steering Committee members are not eligible for nomination.

Nominations may be submitted at https://bit.ly/3KNLn0K by the Friday, April 21, 2023 deadline.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Greg Teague.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

