Cobb Chamber announces 2023 schedule for its Business After Hours networking events

The Cobb Chamber announced six Business After Hours networking events for the coming year.

The announcement describes the events as follows:

“Business After Hours is a networking event series that gives business professionals the opportunity to not just trade business cards, but to build community, share ideas and opinions, and connect.

“Each event features beverages, appetizers, and ample opportunities for networking.”

Advertisement

Here are the six upcoming Business After Hours events:

March 9 at Chattahoochee Tech, register at https://bit.ly/3kpgLbc

at Chattahoochee Tech, register at https://bit.ly/3kpgLbc May 17 at Whitestone Reserve, register at https://bit.ly/3xJcnHb

at Whitestone Reserve, register at https://bit.ly/3xJcnHb July 13 at Goodwyn Mills and Cawood, Inc. (GMC), register athttps://bit.ly/3xNteZl

at Goodwyn Mills and Cawood, Inc. (GMC), register athttps://bit.ly/3xNteZl August 16 at Ironmonger Brewing Company, register at https://bit.ly/3kqXzd9

at Ironmonger Brewing Company, register at https://bit.ly/3kqXzd9 October 3 at LOUD Security Systems, Inc., register at https://bit.ly/3krlUPZ

at LOUD Security Systems, Inc., register at https://bit.ly/3krlUPZ November 16 at Georgia Furniture Mart, register at https://bit.ly/3kjpaNs

Each Business After Hours is held from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no charge for the events, but registration is required.

The Yearlong Presenting sponsor for Business After Hours is Mazloom Law Firm LLC.

For more information contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamer.org or 770-859-2335. To learn more about other Cobb Chamber events, visit https://cobbchamber.org/events/.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

