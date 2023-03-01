Flood Safety Preparedness Week begins March 6

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the National Weather Service distributed the following press release announcing March 6 to 10 as Flood Safety Preparedness Week:

(ATLANTA) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership

with the National Weather Service, recognizes March 6-10 as Flood Safety Preparedness Week. The

week encourages all Georgians to act now to prepare for flooding before it happens.



“Flooding can happen at any time throughout the year leaving individuals and families little or no

time to prepare or evacuate,” GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings said. “It’s important for residents to

know when to prepare and respond to these events in order to prevent severe impacts of flooding to

life and property.”

In the last five years, seven large-scale flooding events made the list of ‘Billion-Dollar Disasters’

nationwide, not including an additional 18 flood-producing, landfalling tropical systems that made

the list as well. Georgia alone has documented more than 715 flood reports, amounting to $10.9

million dollars in damage to homes and infrastructure.



Advertisement

Flood Safety Preparedness Week showcases a new tip each day to inform you and your family on

flooding hazards, safety, and preparation. Flood Safety Preparedness Week highlights the risks of

flooding in the state each day and provides an opportunity for residents to learn how to take proper

safety precautions.

Monday, March 6 – Flood Safety, Preparedness, and Awareness: Make a plan, build a readykit and communicate with your household and community so you’re prepared in case of a flood.

Tuesday, March 7 – Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Two feet of moving water can carry away a full-sized car.

Wednesday, March 8 – Flood Hazards: Stay out of floodwaters if possible. The water can be contaminated or electrically charged. However, if your car stalls in rapidly rising waters, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground.

Thursday, March 9 – NWS Water Resources and Services: Try to prepare for the next flood event now. Understand the products and services the National Weather Service (NWS) provides to alert you of changing river and weather conditions and use tips and resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help make a plan!

Friday, March 10 – Partners and Partner Services: Get ahead of the next disaster by knowing all the important players before, during and after floods — including flood insurance. Many homeowner’s policies don’t cover floods. Be financially ready for a flood event by visiting https://fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program and remember, flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect!

For more information and resources visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia and follow

@GeorgiaEMAHS on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for preparedness tips and emergency

information.

As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security

Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and

non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural

emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians

with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/planprepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.