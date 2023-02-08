Former Osborne High teacher sentenced for sex with 17-year-old student

Zachary Warren White, entered a guilty plea to one count of “inappropriate sexual contact by an employee or agent in the first degree” after being arrested for engaging in sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old student at Osborne High School while he was a teacher there.

A public information release from the office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady described the incident leading to the arrest and sentencing as follows:

“On November 4, 2021, the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit received information that a student and teacher at Osborne High School were having sexual intercourse at school.

“The student was 17 years old at the time. She disclosed in a forensic interview that she and Zachary Warren White, age 30, had engaged in sexual intercourse three separate times in his school office during the month of September.

“White was her former graphic design teacher but was not currently teaching the student.

“White admitted to the sexual intercourse and was subsequently arrested and charged with 3 counts of inappropriate sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree.”

White pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal, and was sentenced to three years in prison followed by seven years on probation, and 200 hours of community service.

He also lost his teaching certificate and license and is not allowed to work or volunteer around children.

White is to have no contact with the victim and must comply with sex offender conditions of probation.

The plea was negotiated by Assistant District Attorney Kristen Judd and Attorney Maziar Mazloom, and presided over by Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill.