Registration now open for the YMCA of Metro Atlanta day camp sessions

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is now offering summer day camp sessions at its 18 locations in the metro area.
Registration is open and available online or in-person on a first come, first-serve basis. Camps will feature weekly themes promoting personal growth, literacy programs, outdoor exploration, water safety, and other activities such as arts and crafts and archery. Lunch and learns may also be available at certain locations.
“The YMCA of Metro Atlanta offers unique summer programming unlike any other camp due to our curriculum’s focus on social-emotional learning and helping youth build academic skills,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “Through our camps, kids can try new activities, learn self-reliance and gain independence. We’re proud to provide summer programming that encourages children to learn in a fun, stress-free environment.”
Here’s the full list of metro Atlanta locations:
Day Camp Locations:
Cherokee County
Cherokee Outdoor YMCA
201 E. Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock GA 30189
Cobb County
McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA
1055 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30062
Northeast Cobb Family YMCA
3010 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062
Northwest Family YMCA
1700 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Coweta County
Summit Family YMCA
1765 East Hwy 34, Newnan, GA 30265
Dekalb County
Decatur Family YMCA
1100 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
East Lake Family YMCA’s Youth & Teen Development Center
1765 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Wade Walker Park Family YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
Forsyth County
Forsyth County Family YMCA
6050 Y Street, Cumming, GA 30040
Fulton County
Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA
2220 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Arthur M. Blank Family Youth YMCA
555 Luckie Street, Atlanta, GA 30313
Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA at Buckhead
1160 Moores Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cowart Family YMCA
3692 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30319
Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA
3655 Preston Ridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30005
The Villages at Carver Family YMCA
1600 Pryor Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
Gwinnett County
J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA
2985 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30045
Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA
5600 W. Jones Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Newton County
Covington Family YMCA
2140 Newton Drive, Covington, GA 30014