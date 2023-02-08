Registration now open for the YMCA of Metro Atlanta day camp sessions

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is now offering summer day camp sessions at its 18 locations in the metro area, including the following three Cobb County locations:

Registration is open and available online or in-person on a first come, first-serve basis. Camps will feature weekly themes promoting personal growth, literacy programs, outdoor exploration, water safety, and other activities such as arts and crafts and archery. Lunch and learns may also be available at certain locations.

“The YMCA of Metro Atlanta offers unique summer programming unlike any other camp due to our curriculum’s focus on social-emotional learning and helping youth build academic skills,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “Through our camps, kids can try new activities, learn self-reliance and gain independence. We’re proud to provide summer programming that encourages children to learn in a fun, stress-free environment.”

Here’s the full list of metro Atlanta locations:

Cherokee County

Cherokee Outdoor YMCA

201 E. Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock GA 30189

(770) 591-6092

Cobb County

McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA

1055 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30062

(770) 977-5991

Northeast Cobb Family YMCA

3010 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062

(678) 569-9622

Northwest Family YMCA

1700 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152

(770) 423-9622

Coweta County

Summit Family YMCA

1765 East Hwy 34, Newnan, GA 30265

(770) 254-9622

Dekalb County

Decatur Family YMCA

1100 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030

(404) 377-9622

East Lake Family YMCA’s Youth & Teen Development Center

1765 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

(404) 373-6561

Wade Walker Park Family YMCA

5605 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

(678) 781-9622

Forsyth County

Forsyth County Family YMCA

6050 Y Street, Cumming, GA 30040

(770) 888-2788

Fulton County

Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA

2220 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

(404) 523-9622

Arthur M. Blank Family Youth YMCA

555 Luckie Street, Atlanta, GA 30313

(404) 724-9622

Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA at Buckhead

1160 Moores Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30327

(404) 350-9292

Cowart Family YMCA

3692 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30319

(770) 451-9622

Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA

3655 Preston Ridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30005

(770) 664-1220

The Villages at Carver Family YMCA

1600 Pryor Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

(404) 635-9622

Gwinnett County

J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA

2985 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30045

(770) 963-1313

Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA

5600 W. Jones Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

(770) 246-9622

Newton County

Covington Family YMCA

2140 Newton Drive, Covington, GA 30014

(770) 787-3908