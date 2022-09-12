YMCA of Metro Atlanta offering free one-day guest passes through September 18

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is offering visitors a one-day free guest pass from September 9 through September 18.

The three branches in Cobb County are:

The McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA at 1055 East Piedmont Rd, Marietta, Georgia 30062.

The Northeast Cobb Family YMCA at 3010 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30062.

Advertisement

And the Northwest Family YMCA at 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Acworth.

For information about the free guest passes, read the press release reprinted below:

ATLANTA (September 9, 2022) The YMCA of Metro Atlanta today announced its Welcoming Week will be held Sept. 9 – 18. During the week, visitors will receive a free one-day guest pass to explore the Y. In addition, the Y will waive joining fees for those who register to become a member.

Each year the Y celebrates Welcoming Week to bring together immigrants and U.S.-born residents to promote cross-cultural understanding and celebrate the diversity of communities. Throughout the week, guests will learn more about the Y’s programs and services, meet community members and discover Y facilities. Participants can visit any of the Y’s 19 locations across metro Atlanta.

“We encourage community members to visit our facilities throughout Welcoming Week to meet their neighbors and develop meaningful connections,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “The Y is committed to ensuring individuals feel like they belong and helping people reach their full potential.”

Those interested in obtaining a membership can do so at https://ymcaatlanta.org/membership/. For the complete list of YMCA of Metro Atlanta locations, please visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/locations/.

About the YMCA of Metro Atlanta

For more than 160 years the YMCA of Metro Atlanta has been impacting lives and strengthening communities. As Atlanta has grown, the YMCA has also evolved to meet the changing needs of our community. Well-thought-out planning, while engaging stakeholders at various levels, provides the backdrop for sustainable change and positive impact at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. By providing impactful services and support networks, and building bridges between people from all backgrounds, the Y has maintained its relevance, helping to create stronger, more cohesive communities for all. https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/160