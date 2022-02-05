YMCA waives membership fees for new members in the month of February

The YMCA announced a membership fee for new members this month.

There are three Cobb County YMCAs, at the following locations:

For more details see the press release, reprinted below:

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta today announced it’s removing joining fees for new members through February. In addition, the organization is allowing members to bring up to two guests per day for a complimentary visit at the Y. Each guest receives one free visit to the Y per year.

YMCA membership includes access to 19 metro Atlanta YMCA locations, world-class pools, exercise classes, state-of-the-art equipment and 1-on-1 wellness coaching. Additionally, members gain access to YMCA360, an on-demand video platform offering group exercise classes, youth sports training, well-being classes and more.

“Now more than ever, we want to encourage the community to prioritize their health and wellness,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We created this membership offer and interactive options to provide members with opportunities to learn, grow and thrive. The Y is dedicated to building healthy, confident, secure and connected communities.”

To motivate Y members and nonmembers to get active, the Y is offering a free wellness challenge. The RESET Challenge, a 21-day event, begins February 7 and is designed to help participants build healthy habits. Members and nonmembers interested in participating can sign up by texting the keyword RESET to 844-889-6222. Participants can track their weekly progress on a bingo card, which will be texted to registrants and available at Y locations. Once individuals complete five consecutive activities, they can text BINGO to 844-889-6222 to enter for an opportunity to win a weekly prize.

Those interested in obtaining a Y membership can visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/membership/. For a complete list of YMCA of Metro Atlanta locations, visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/locations/.