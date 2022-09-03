Cobb County YMCAs to hold community service events September 10

Three Cobb County YMCA branches will hold community service events on Saturday September 10.

The McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA will host volunteer outdoor painting projects. The location of this branch is 1055 East Piedmont Rd, Marietta, Georgia 30062.

The Northeast Cobb Family YMCA will host volunteers for a beautification day. Volunteers will assist with weeding, trimming, painting curbs, and cleaning up the parking lot. The Northeast Y will also be packing hygiene kits and making blankets for children. The Northeast Cobb Branch is at 3010 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30062.

Advertisement

And the Northwest Family YMCA will do general yard care for three veteran families within the community. This branch is located at 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Acworth.

The press release for the event describes the projects as follows:

These events are part of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s Annual Days of Service Events. The Y is hosting this year’s events on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. The organization will bring together volunteers from across the metro Atlanta area to complete service projects benefitting neighbors and partners in need. Working together with volunteers, staff and partner organizations, the Y aims to make a measurable collective impact within the community.

For more information and to register as a volunteer, please visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/volunteer-opportunities/days-of-service.php.

About the YMCA of Metro Atlanta

According to promotion materials from the YMCA of Metro Atlanta:

Since 1858, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta has been impacting lives and strengthening communities. As Atlanta has grown, the YMCA has also evolved to meet the changing needs of our community. Well-thought-out planning, while engaging stakeholders at various levels, provides the backdrop for sustainable change and positive impact at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. By providing impactful services and support networks, and building bridges between people from all backgrounds, the Y has maintained its relevance, helping to create stronger, more cohesive communities for all.

For past coverage of the YMCA in the Cobb County Courier, please visit this link.