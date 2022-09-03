Michael Register appointed to Georgia Board of Private Detectives and Security Agencies

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a list of appointments to state boards in a press release yesterday, and among those was Michael Register’s appointment to the Georgia Board of Private Detectives and Security Agencies, a board in the Licensing Division of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

Register, who held several leadership positions in Cobb County law enforcement, including as Cobb County Police Chief, the county Public Safety Director and Assistant Chief Deputy in the Cobb Sheriff’s Office, is currently the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The press release announcing the recent board appointment describes Register as follows:

Michael “Mike” Register has extensive law enforcement and public safety management experience. Before being appointed to lead the GBI, he served as assistant chief of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office where he oversaw community engagement, uniform field operations, and internal affairs. Before this post, he was the director of public safety for Cobb County, the chief of police for Cobb County, and the chief of police for Clayton County. Register was previously the chief operating officer for Quiet Professionals, LLC., in Tampa Florida, where he handled the daily operations for that company and its subsidiaries. The company’s core business competencies are to support critical missions for Special Operations Command and various intelligence agencies. He is a past member of the Georgia POST Council, the Judicial Qualification Commission, and served on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces’ Executive Board and various other law enforcement-related organizations. Register is working on his doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Liberty University, has a master’s degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University, and is a graduate of the FBI’s National Executive Institute. He served his country faithfully and well for 23 years in the US Army Special Operations, including combat operations in Afghanistan.

About the Georgia Board of Private Detective and Security Agencies

The Georgia Secretary of State’s website describes the board as follows:

The Georgia Board of Private Detective and Security Agencies administers “The Private Detective & Security Agencies Act” to safeguard the citizens of this state by regulation of private detective and security businesses. The Board consists of seven members appointed by the Governor. The Board has the authority to determine the qualifications of applicants for licensure and to investigate complaints and take appropriate disciplinary action. The Board meets at scheduled times in Macon, and the meetings are open to the public. Persons wishing to bring matters for the Board’s consideration should submit a written request to the Professional Licensing Board.