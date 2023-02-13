Q&A with the Mableton mayoral candidates 

By Rebecca Gaunt

The newly-established city of Mableton will elect its first mayor and city council on March 21.

With one candidate disqualified and another withdrawing, four people remain in the race.

For more information on the election and how to vote, visit the website for Cobb County Elections.

Advertisement

The Courier has reached out to all qualified candidates and will be publishing additional interviews soon.

[Correction to the transportation question: a reader pointed out that the number 25 bus also runs in Mableton. The questions are posted below as they were asked to the candidates. We regret the error]

Aaron Carman

Photo provided by Aaron Carman

Profession: Business Unit Executive and Sales Manager (23+ years)

Community involvement/related experience: Over the years, I have been involved with Keep Cobb Beautiful, Cobb K-12 Mentor Program, Habitat for Humanity and SimpleNeeds Georgia. I also have enjoyed taking on other various volunteer roles like coaching recreational league baseball and leading Christ-centered recovery programs for adults. I believe the biggest impact we can have on our city comes from how we serve others in our community by using the resources we are blessed with.

How long have you lived in Mableton? I have lived in my current home in Mableton for 7 years, but prior to that, I owned a home in unincorporated Smyrna (now in the cityhood boundaries) for 10 years.

Website: www.carmanformableton.com

Why are you running to be the first mayor of Mableton?

I have spent the majority of my life in South Cobb and believe it is a hidden gem in the Atlanta area. I felt moved with a sense of compassion for our people and pride for our area to step forward and serve the people of Mableton. I want to ensure we set up a solid foundation for this city that will create a path for long-term success. This will require a focus on building the city’s core services and infrastructure, while minimizing the financial impact on its residents.

If elected, how will you work with the citizens in areas that were opposed to cityhood and are proposing deannexation?

I actually voted against the cityhood in the November election. I did not feel that cityhood, as proposed, offered the solutions to the problems that have faced this area. Since the election, I have supported the people that had concerns over the nature of the bill and how it was listed on the ballot. I fully support the people involved in the de-annexation effort and believe their voices should be heard by their representatives. In working alongside these individuals and witnessing their passion for this area, I was inspired to run for mayor. I believe that if de-annexation does not pass in the legislature, we will need someone that can bring our city together. I want to listen equally to the voices of the people who voted for and against cityhood. As a collaborative leader, I will lead us through this transition by engaging both sides and working to build a bridge and unify our city.

What are your top 2-3 goals for your first term as Mayor as far as bringing economic development and improvements to Mableton and why are you the best person to bring those goals to fruition?

First, I feel that our top priority as elected officials is to create, staff and execute the core services outlined in the proposed “city lite” model with consistency and an eye toward excellent service. This is essential in earning the trust of our residents and building the foundation of this newly formed city. It is my hope that by doing this, Mableton will be viewed as a well-run city by the existing business community and will attract new businesses to be a part of the smart growth and development of this area. This is critical, and if we do not succeed at the outset, we will lose momentum and stunt the initial growth and perception of our city. Second, as mayor, I will recommend that we have a full-time position focused on economic development and planning. This role will entail working with the county, state and federal governments to identify areas along our major corridors where we can incentivize redevelopment that ultimately supports a long-term vision for a downtown city core.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

Before we can earn the right to ask our residents to support a massive redevelopment, we must focus on our core services. A downtown center should be a long-term strategy for redevelopment for Mableton. My family moved to Smyrna 40 years ago, before its downtown area had been developed. It took time to develop that area into what we now know as downtown Smyrna. Something similar can be accomplished in Mableton over time, but this should be viewed as a long-term vision for the development of the city. I look forward to working with our residents to envision what we can accomplish and establish as a city center.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

I see both short and long-term steps we can take to improve the “blight” along Veterans Memorial Highway. Immediately, the city should implement consistent code enforcement. In order to continue to improve the area in the coming years, Mableton should retain consulting services or have a permanent staff position dedicated to economic development and planning. The purpose of this position and/or services would be to establish redevelopment incentives and opportunities that coincide with the city’s vision and plans.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

Yes, I believe the city of Mableton lacks public transit options for its residents. Upon being elected mayor, one of the first actions I will take in regards to transportation will be to engage and collaborate with the county and regional commission on their proposed transportation plan. It is also important to partner with our neighboring cities (Austell, Smyrna, Powder Springs and Marietta) to invest and create change in public transit for the city of Mableton, as well as the county and region.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

My vision is that 10 years from now Mableton will be a beacon for new residents and businesses because we created a strong foundation and revitalized areas that were neglected in our community. I hope we have cultivated the arts, supported cultural organizations and programs and celebrated the diversity that is unique to our area. I also hope we will be on our way to creating a city center that will grow as Mableton thrives. I want Mableton to operate ethically and efficiently and offer smart solutions to transportation for all of its residents. I want to look back at this moment in our city’s history and see it as a pivotal moment we all chose to unite and build a city we are proud to call home.

LaTonia Long

Photo provided by LaTonia Long

Profession: Public Policy Manager

Community involvement/related experience: Youth Sports volunteer (baseball), PTA volunteer, Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

How long have you lived in Mableton? Ten years

Website: www.latoniaformayor.com

Why are you running to be the first mayor of Mableton?

As a mom, wife, and mayoral candidate, I recognize this as an opportunity to create a city where families are safe, and leadership is community centered. There is a lot of division within our community about whether or not Mableton should be a city. I understand both sides of the argument. We are a desirable community and we do receive services from Cobb County. However, the new city presents a unique opportunity to work with the county while creating the most family friendly city in Georgia.

As a policy expert with experience working with our state legislature, I have a unique perspective on how to bring together the various sides towards this vision. I always believe it is critical for the first mayor to be someone who genuinely wants THIS job. I have never run for office prior to now and am running now because Mableton needs leadership that knows how to be a bridge and who will put this position first rather than using it as a stepping stone to some other office.

If elected, how will you work with the citizens in areas that were opposed to cityhood and are proposing deannexation?

This is the biggest challenge facing the new mayor. To me, it begins with respecting both positions. I was not initially in favor of the city; however, the city is here and the new leadership must prioritize creating a unifying vision for the city and developing a policy agenda that does not increase taxes. My vision is to create the most family friendly city in Georgia through developing a robust parks and recreations department, developing a comprehensive land use plan that code enforcement and other agencies can use to make sure we have consistent design standards that maintain and uplift home values, that we pursue family friendly smart development and that we are deliberate in our effort to protect homeowners and creating a pathway to homeownership. I will be present, hold town hall meetings throughout the city and work to unite both sides around this vision.

What are your top 2-3 goals for your first term as Mayor as far as bringing economic development and improvements to Mableton and why are you the best person to bring those goals to fruition?

My top goals as mayor, as it relates to economic development, are:

Develop a clear mission and set of planning and zoning policies so businesses know what to expect from the city

Create an office of economic development that works to attract businesses to Mableton

Work with Cobb County to ensure the ongoing safety of our residents and our communities

I am the best person to bring these goals to fruition because I am the only candidate with legislative, business, economic development related policy experience and parenting experience as a mother. These are important because I understand that a successful city is not one that is too business oriented or anti-business, but one that has a clear identity and structures projects and policies around that vision. For me, that vision is for Mableton to be the most family friendly city in Georgia.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

We need to create a city center. Sandy Springs faced a similar dilemma and has been working on that for several years now. Sandy Springs created a new model. I would love to see Mableton have something like City Springs that is built around the performing arts center.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

As mayor, two of the government services I want the city to take on immediately are code enforcement and zoning. First, a highway named in honor of those who served our country deserves better. Second, we need a solid commitment to beautifying our city and that is where code enforcement and zoning come into play.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

I do believe this is an issue. There are a number of transit options, other than buses, that I would like to see us pursue, including a light rail system that feeds into the overall Cobb County transit system. While this is not an issue I think we need to address immediately, as Cobb County and the south side continue to develop and traffic congestion grows, we must be creative in finding ways to improve the quality of life for our residents, which means finding ways to reduce the time spent in the car.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

Simple: the most family friendly city in Georgia.

Michael Murphy

Photo provided by Michael Murphy

Profession: Business Owner CEO M3 Innovations, LLC.

Community involvement/related experience: Mableton resident since 1999, President STING, INC, Past Chair Austell Community Task Force, Vice Chair Family Life Restoration Center, Board Member STAR-C

Website: www.murphyformableton.com

Why are you running to be the first mayor of Mableton?

Being a long time resident, I see the potential for Mableton to become the western gateway with new developments, and to capitalize on its proximity to other major cities, airport and other attractions. I can provide the leadership needed to get it done.

If elected, how will you work with the citizens in areas that were opposed to cityhood and are proposing deannexation?

I would work with the council member for the district to address the concerns of the district, as well as those of the entire city.

What are your top 2-3 goals for your first term as Mayor as far as bringing economic development and improvements to Mableton and why are you the best person to bring those goals to fruition?

My top three goals as Mayor of Mableton would be to increase and support small business growth and development. This would include the creation of a business incubator. A facility where small business can start and grow until ready to take off as a stand-alone entity.

Increase the opportunities for home ownership through the formation of a Land Bank Authority in partnership with Cobb County.

Eliminate the blight in the city while also addressing the existing food and bank deserts in the city.

My prior experience with Cobb County, coupled with my community involvement allows me to have the relationships and associations necessary to attain the goals identified.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

I do not see it as a problem. I view it as an opportunity to develop a downtown center. This could be accomplished by conducting a number of charrettes with the residents to see what they want before reaching out to developers.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

I would propose a review of the corridor with an emphasis on the properties that are either vacant, possibly out of code, blighted or tax delinquent. Work with the council member to ‘improve or plan to remove’.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

I would view the lack of public transit as an opportunity to re-convene the Transportation Committee already formed by the late Chairman Boyce to explore the options for the city with dedicated routes.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

In 10 years the City of Mableton would be the most desirable area in the entire county because of its vibrant economy, thriving development, quality of life assets and its success in addressing environmental sustainability in energy and advanced eco systems.

Michael Owens

Photo provided by Michael Owens

Profession: Cybersecurity Executive

Community involvement/related experience:

Founder of South Cobb Votes (South Cobb Voter Engagement Project)

Former Board Member of the South Cobb Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce

Former Mableton Day Executive Committee Member and multiyear sponsor

Diversity and Inclusion Council Member – Cobb Chamber of Commerce

Leadership Cobb 2017 Graduate

Leadership Georgia 2018 Graduate

Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC) – Lifetime member

Former Chairman Cobb County Democratic party

United States Marine Corps Veteran

Education:

North Carolina A&T State University

Georgia Institute of Technology

California Intercontinental University

Harvard University

United States Army War College



How long have you lived in Mableton? 15 years consecutive, 25 years total

Website: www.owensformableton.com

Why are you running to be the first mayor of Mableton?

I’m running for mayor of Mableton because my family has been here since 1998, and I’m committed to building a city that works for everyone. Mableton is where my mother lives and where I live with my children, and I want them and everyone else that lives here to have a city that works for them. I’ve dedicated my life to improving our community, defending our country, and serving its citizens, and I’m running for mayor because I believe that we have an opportunity to improve the quality of life for every person in the City of Mableton and that I have the skills and the experience to help make it happen. I’m up to the task and I’m ready to lead. My goal is to improve the quality of life for all of our citizens.

If elected, how will you work with the citizens in areas that were opposed to cityhood and are proposing deannexation?

I will work with all citizens in the City of Mableton, including those who are supporting de-annexation, by listening, doing my best to understand their concerns, and creating opportunities to find solutions to ensure that their issues are resolved. I have attended de-annexation events and spoken with their leadership in efforts to further understand their perspectives, and we will continue to seek solutions. My goal as Mayor is to create a city that everyone, including citizens that were opposed to cityhood, would be proud to live in.

What are your top 2-3 goals for your first term as Mayor as far as bringing economic development and improvements to Mableton and why are you the best person to bring those goals to fruition?

My first goal is to stand up a functional, transparent smart government that has a core focus on improving the quality of life and delivering best-in-class services for every citizen of this city.

Secondly, I will focus on key creating and strengthening partnerships that the city will need to grow and prosper. This includes leveraging my existing relationships, as well as, creating new ones within the county, with our business community, and with the leadership of our neighboring cities.

My third goal is to put a strategic plan in place that will address the specific needs of each part of the city. In some areas, the specific needs will be to ensure we protect the value of existing homes while in others it will be creating more affordable housing. In some areas, we will push to bring more dining and entertainment options whereas in other areas we will work to eliminate food deserts and ensure there are affordable healthcare options.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

Many people may not know, but Mableton already has a traditional downtown area that is waiting to be developed. Funds have already been spent to create a Mableton Town Square, which is adjacent to the new Mableton Elementary School and within walking distance of the South Cobb Regional Library and the Mable House Amphitheater. With plenty of additional land surrounding that area, we have the building blocks to create a walkable city center that our citizens will be proud of. I envision a space with gas lamps, a restaurant or two, and some community-driven events that will create a welcoming and vibrant center city for Mableton.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

I will propose a major revitalization project for Veterans Memorial Highway that would include noticeable uplifts along the entire length of the corridor. I will immediately start addressing the issue by working with business owners to clean up, reinvest or sell their establishments while engaging new business owners and helping them understand the many benefits of being in Mableton.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

Yes, I view the limited public transportation options as a problem, but also as a challenge waiting to be solved. Mableton has the opportunity to greatly enhance the public transportation options within our city, both for the citizens of Mableton and for the thousands of neighbors who live west of Mableton, who travel through our city daily. There are long-term options such as MARTA extending its rail lines into Mableton coupled with Park-and-Ride facilities off of Interstate 20. We also have the potential to partner with Cobb County and create a new CobbLinc Circulator route that would provide immediate transit opportunities connecting Six Flags to the Cumberland / Battery area through the heart of Mableton. As part of the transit solution, I also will work to invest city resources into electric vehicle and solar projects.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

If Michael Owens is elected Mayor of Mableton, I see a future that is very bright for this city. In 10 years, I see a city that is providing an ever-growing list of best-in-class services to its citizens where our community, school, movement, and business leaders are all focused on quality of life issues. The city will be focused on efforts that protect and provide for our seniors, drive new business growth, and push student achievement. I envision a transit- and environmentally-friendly, smart city that is connected to Cumberland, Atlanta, and Hartsfield Jackson Airport, becoming a destination location for visitors within the region and around the country. I am encouraged that I live in one of the most racially, economically, and culturally diverse cities in the state of Georgia, and I hope to help build a city where that is celebrated. I have great expectations for our city.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.