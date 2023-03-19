19-year-old man pleads guilty for Marietta armed robbery

According to a public information release from the office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr., Ezra Dangelo Ford, 19, entered a guilty plea for armed robbery in a negotiated agreement in the courtroom of Cobb Superior Court Judge Jason Marbutt.

Marbutt sentenced Ford to 10 years in prison followed by five on probation for a robbery that took place in Marietta. At the time of the crime Ford was a minor.

After accepting the plea, Marbutt said to Ford, “Life’s not over. You’re a young man. You decide what kind of person you want to be.”Nolan Slifko

The public information release from the DA’s office described the events leading up to the arrest and conviction as follows:

Advertisement

On April 12, 2021 Cobb 911 received a call from the victim who had been robbed at Lamplighter Village in Marietta. According to police records, the victim and Ford had decided to meet up and hang out. When the victim arrived, there was a white vehicle waiting for him. When Ford got out of the vehicle, he pulled out a firearm. He pointed the gun at the victim and took his backpack filled with personal items as well as his skateboard. He then left in the same white vehicle. Ford was picked in a line up by the victim which resulted in his arrest.

Assistant District Attorney Nolan Slifko prosecuted the case and negotiated the terms of the plea agreement. Attorney Noel Hurley represented Ford at the plea.

Additional background

According to Superior Court records Ford had earlier entered a guilty plea in December of 2022 on felony drug possession (LSD) and firearm-related charges (possession of a pistol by a minor), also in the courtroom of Judge Marbutt.

Cobb County Adult Detention Center booking records indicate that he was serving his sentence for that crime at Jackson State Prison when he was brought back to Cobb County to face these latest charges.