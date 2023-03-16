Lineup for the 2023 Glover Park Concert Series on Marietta Square announced

The monthly 2023 Glover Park Concert Series schedule has been announced. The series, sponsored this year by Marietta Dental Associates, is held in Glover Park on historic Marietta Square.

The concerts begin at 8 p.m., rain or shine.

The series will allow limited reservations for table seating near the stage for a fee. Reservations open on the first working day of each month at 8:00 a.m.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic or dine at one of the restaurants around the square.

After 6:00 p.m., tables and chairs are allowed in the street.

Personal tables, plastic ground covering, ropes, tape, stakes, etc. are not permitted and will be removed.

Bill Needs, a long-time resident of Marietta, has been chosen as the featured artist for the 2023 Concert Series poster. His work can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/BillNeedsArtist/.

The concert lineup is year is as follows:

April 28 Ray Howard Band a tribute to Earth Wind & Fire

May 26 The Platinum Band Variety Party Band

June 30 Guardians Of The Jukebox an 80’s tribute

July 28 Chuck Martin & The Line-up Country & Classic Rock

August 25 Bogey and The Viceroy Classic South to today’s hits

September 29 Grains of Sand Beach, Soul & Motown

The City of Marietta website summarizes the information for the series as follows:

WHEN: All concerts begin at 8:00 on the last Friday of each month, April – September

WHERE: Glover Park on the Historic Marietta Square

50 N. Park Square

Marietta, GA 30060

PARKING: Free street parking, City Hall parking deck, 205 Lawrence St and the Care Here of Marietta parking lot, 268 Lawrence St.

COST: Free. Table reservations can be made online at www.mariettaga.gov/concerts

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/GloverParkConcertSeries

QUESTIONS: www.mariettaga.gov/concerts, 770-794-5601Call +1 770-794-5601 via Google Voice

The series is produced by the Downtown Marietta Development Authority, the City of Marietta and Marietta Parks, Recreation and Facilities. A litter free event: Keep Marietta Beautiful.

The following sponsors have made the Glover Park Concert Series a free event: Marietta Dental Associates, SA White Oil Company, Marietta Power and Water, Narwhal Capital Management, Manning Properties, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, Nicholas Wealth Management, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Marietta Business Association, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc., Cauthorn, Nohr & Owen, Winnwood Retirement Community, Marietta Daily Journal, Marietta Visitors Bureau, Elanders Americas and Pit Stop.