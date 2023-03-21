Hot Topics

Marietta History Center to offer tombstone cleaning workshops

The Marietta History Center is offering workshops at the Marietta City Cemetery to teach participants the proper tools and techniques to clean tombstones, according to an announcement on the City of Marietta website. The workshop is hands-on.

Established in the early 1830s, the cemetery is the final resting place of many Marietta and Cobb County citizens and the tombstones are important artifacts. The workshops will help preserve these artifacts without negatively impacting the stone or the landscape.

The workshops will be offered on three (3) consecutive Saturdays in May: May 13, 20 and 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, weather permitting.  

Participants will also get a brief tour and history of the cemetery.  

If needed, a rain date will be the Sunday after the scheduled day, May 14, 21, and 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The cost of the workshop is $25 for nonmembers and $15 for members.

Tickets can be purchased through the Museum’s online store at https://www.MariettaHistory.org.  You can also find the link on the center’s Facebook page.  

The cemetery is located at 420 West Atlanta St. Marietta, GA 30064.


Workshops are limited to 10 people for the May 13 workshop, and 15 people for the May 20 and 27 workshops.

