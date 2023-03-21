Marietta History Center hosts Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education exhibit: “World War II: The War that Changed the World”

The following announcement from the Marietta History Center was posted on the City of Marietta website:
MARIETTA – Join us this Spring at the Marietta History Center as we continue to host a series of traveling exhibits from Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education. The last temporary exhibit, in the spring series, will be “World War II: The War that Changed the World”.
This exhibition explores the war and its broad global impact. Visitors will encounter individuals who experienced the effects of the war and the Holocaust: from rationing to new opportunities to work and to fight, to the struggle to survive increasingly oppressive and deadly conditions in Europe.
The exhibit was made possible with a 2018 grant from the Breman Foundation based in Atlanta, Georgia. Created especially with the needs and interests of older adults in mind, the exhibit is accompanied by a gallery guide and audio guide.
This exhibit will be on display at the MHC from Tuesday, March 21st through Saturday, April 22nd.
This exhibit is included with regular museum admission. For more information on this exhibit: https://historymuseum.kennesaw.edu/exhibitions/traveling/world-war-ii.php
When: Tuesday, 21st through Saturday, April 22nd
Where: Marietta History Center
1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Senior / Student, FREE for Children under 5 and those with a Military ID All temporary exhibits are included with regular admission.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
