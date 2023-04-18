Judge Childs orders Mableton 02 precinct to stay open for an additional 10 minutes due to delay in opening for mayor and city council elections

Cobb County distributed the following announcement:

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs has issued an order to keep the Mableton 02 precinct open for an additional ten minutes tonight after the precinct opened ten minutes late this morning. The precinct is located at the Mableton Elementary School.

Poll workers experienced a delay in getting machines set up to accept voters. However, poll managers reported no one was in line at 7 a.m. when the precinct was scheduled to open. Despite that, elections officials requested the order, and the Mableton 02 precinct will accept voters until 7:10 p.m.

Turnout at the new city’s 15 precincts has been characterized as light.

Advertisement

The judge’s order is attached.