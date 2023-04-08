Hot Topics

Marietta Tree Keepers seeks volunteers for April 22 work event at Hill Park

A large tree to the left of frame, surrounded by green undergrowth

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 8, 2023

Marietta Tree Keepers invites volunteers of all ages to join them for a work event at Hill Park on April 22, 2023. Hill Park is located at 144 Lemon Street, Marietta, GA 30060.

Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. to enjoy donuts and beverages before digging in to work.

According to the announcement on the City of Marietta website:

“Hill Park is a pretty little pocket park that was transformed from a once vacant lot just a few blocks off the northeast corner of Historic Marietta Square.  

“The park was dedicated to the memory of Willie Hill, deacon of Zion Baptist Church.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Rho Zeta Omega Chapter and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omicron Mu Lambda Chapter will also be volunteering alongside Marietta Tree Keepers for this event.  

All volunteers are welcome.

Dress appropriately for outdoor work.  Tools will be provided, although volunteers can bring their own if they choose. 

Marietta Tree Keepers is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization that has been promoting the value of trees to the community since 2002, planting over 10,000 trees around the city. Those interested in learning more can visit their website or call 770.424.4664.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

