Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, May 12, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Friday, May 12, 2023, with a high near 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated and scattered thunderstorms that will be possible late this evening into the overnight hours.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m and 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers between 10 a.m and 1 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday Night

A chance of thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

February 2023 Climate Averages Climate Site February Temp (°F) Average Temp Departure from normal Athens 55.2 47.9 7.3 Atlanta 57.1 48.5 8.6 Columbus 59.3 52.3 7.0 Macon 59.4 51.2 8.2 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 54.3 46.1 8.2 Fulton Co Arpt 55.1 47.5 7.6 Gainesville 54.5 45.7 8.8 Peachtree City 55.7 48.7 7.0 Rome 53.5 46.3 7.2

February 2023 Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Temperature Max T Date Minimum Temperature Min T Date Athens 81* 2/22 28 2/4, 18 Atlanta 81* 2/22 29 2/18 Columbus 84 2/22 31 2/18 Macon 85* 2/22 30 2/4, 18 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 80 2/22 26 2/4 Fulton Co Arpt 82 2/22 26 2/4 Gainesville 80 2/22 27 2/18 Peachtree City 81 2/22 27 2/18 Rome 83 2/22 26 2/4

*Indicates a daily record was set

February 2023 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Total Precipitation Average Precipitation DFN (DepartureFrom Normal) Athens 3.12 4.36 -1.24 Atlanta 2.22 4.55 -2.33 Columbus 1.99 4.46 -2.47 Macon 2.52 4.17 -1.65 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 3.15 4.47 -1.32 Fulton County Arpt 3.40 4.34 -0.94 Gainesville 3.87 4.65 -0.78 Peachtree City 2.77 4.61 -1.84 Rome 4.65 4.81 -0.16

February 2023 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Daily Precip (in inches) Max P Date Athens 1.25 2/11 Atlanta 0.86 2/2 Columbus 0.86 2/2 Macon 1.79 2/11 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 0.88 2/17 Fulton Co Arpt 1.12 2/16 Gainesville 0.86 2/23 Peachtree City 0.93 2/11 Rome 2.11 2/16

February 2023 Climate Records Date Type Location Records set over a 24 hour period 2/23 High T Athens A daily record high Temperature of 80° breaks the old record set in 2012. 2/24 High T Athens A daily record high Temperature of 80° breaks the old record set in 2012. 2/22 High T Atlanta A daily record high Temperature of 80° breaks the old record set in 2021. 2/23 High T Atlanta A daily record high Temperature of 81° breaks the old record set in 2018. 2/24 High T Atlanta A daily record high Temperature of 81° breaks the old record set in 2018. 2/26 High T Macon A daily record high Temperature of 83° breaks the old record set in 1944. 2/27 High T Macon A daily record high Temperature of 83° breaks the old record set in 1944.

February 2023 Climate Records Date Type Location Records set over a 24 hour period 2/24 Min T Atlanta A record high Minimum Temperature of 69° breaks the all time record.. 2/23 Min T Atlanta A record high Minimum Temperature of 67° breaks the all time record. 2/24 Min T Columbus A daily record high Minimum Temperature of 65° breaks the old record set in 2018. 2/23 Min T Columbus A record high Minimum Temperature of 68° breaks the all time record. 2/25 Min T Macon A daily record high Minimum Temperature of 66° breaks the old record set in 1981.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”