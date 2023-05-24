Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, May 24, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, with a high near 81 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 56 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from normal Precipitation 2023-04-01 81 57 69 9.5 0.5 2023-04-02 72 48 60 0.3 0 2023-04-03 59 54 56.5 -3.4 0.12 2023-04-04 78 57 67.5 7.3 T 2023-04-05 87 65 76 15.6 0 2023-04-06 83 69 76 15.3 0 2023-04-07 79 52 65.5 4.6 0.12 2023-04-08 52 44 48 -13.2 0.87 2023-04-09 66 44 55 -6.4 T 2023-04-10 66 46 56 -5.7 0 2023-04-11 73 46 59.5 -2.4 0 2023-04-12 78 48 63 0.8 0 2023-04-13 65 55 60 -2.5 0.79 2023-04-14 71 61 66 3.3 0.1 2023-04-15 80 58 69 6 0 2023-04-16 74 56 65 1.8 0.08 2023-04-17 71 47 59 -4.5 0 2023-04-18 80 49 64.5 0.7 0 2023-04-19 83 54 68.5 4.5 0 2023-04-20 84 59 71.5 7.2 0 2023-04-21 79 59 69 4.4 0 2023-04-22 71 55 63 -1.8 0.03 2023-04-23 71 51 61 -4.1 0 2023-04-24 69 50 59.5 -5.9 T 2023-04-25 74 47 60.5 -5.1 0 2023-04-26 62 56 59 -6.9 T 2023-04-27 62 55 58.5 -7.7 0.4 2023-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 T 2023-04-29 74 57 65.5 -1.2 0.21 2023-04-30 73 53 63 -4 1.15

The following is the climate almanac for today, May 24, 2023

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 83 95 in 1996 60 in 1895 Min Temperature M 64 72 in 2000 45 in 1892 Avg Temperature M 73.3 82.5 in 2019 55.0 in 1895 Precipitation M 0.11 1.80 in 1910 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1949 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 10 in 1895 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 9 18 in 2019 0 in 1979 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.3 80.3 85.8 in 1996 71.9 in 1954 Avg Min Temperature 62.2 60.3 65.4 in 1899 51.1 in 1954 Avg Temperature 70.2 70.3 74.9 in 1899 61.5 in 1954 Total Precipitation 1.57 2.71 9.72 in 2003 0.21 in 1962 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 21 21 115 in 1917 0 in 2018 Total CDD (base 65) 147 149 246 in 1899 25 in 1954 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 68.8 65.9 70.4 in 2017 58.3 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 50.3 46.0 50.6 in 1880 38.5 in 1940 Avg Temperature 59.6 55.9 60.4 in 2017 48.9 in 1940 Total Precipitation 20.93 20.34 36.20 in 1929 9.72 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.1 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 1932 2528 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 262 232 384 in 2012 63 in 1973

Climate report for yesterday

CLIMATE REPORT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA

421 AM EDT WED MAY 24 2023

……………………………..

…THE ATLANTA CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR MAY 23 2023…

CLIMATE NORMAL PERIOD: 1991 TO 2020

CLIMATE RECORD PERIOD: 1878 TO 2023

WEATHER ITEM OBSERVED TIME RECORD YEAR NORMAL DEPARTURE LAST

VALUE (LST) VALUE VALUE FROM YEAR

NORMAL

………………………………………………………….

TEMPERATURE (F)

YESTERDAY

MAXIMUM 72 5:01 PM 95 1941 83 -11 78

MINIMUM 64 7:58 AM 40 1883 63 1 68

AVERAGE 68 73 -5 73

PRECIPITATION (IN)

YESTERDAY 0.01 3.03 1980 0.11 -0.10 1.47

MONTH TO DATE 1.57 2.60 -1.03 2.05

SINCE MAR 1 11.38 11.09 0.29 12.48

SINCE JAN 1 20.93 20.23 0.70 21.14

DEGREE DAYS

HEATING

YESTERDAY 0 0 0 0

MONTH TO DATE 21 19 2 5

SINCE MAR 1 359 447 -88 324

SINCE JUL 1 1932 2526 -594 2042

COOLING

YESTERDAY 3 8 -5 8

MONTH TO DATE 147 139 8 207

SINCE MAR 1 234 220 14 272

SINCE JAN 1 262 223 39 289

………………………………………………………….

WIND (MPH)

RESULTANT WIND SPEED 13 RESULTANT WIND DIRECTION E (70)

HIGHEST WIND SPEED 21 HIGHEST WIND DIRECTION E (80)

HIGHEST GUST SPEED 27 HIGHEST GUST DIRECTION E (90)

AVERAGE WIND SPEED 12.6

SKY COVER

AVERAGE SKY COVER 0.9

WEATHER CONDITIONS

THE FOLLOWING WEATHER WAS RECORDED YESTERDAY.

LIGHT RAIN

FOG

RELATIVE HUMIDITY (PERCENT)

HIGHEST 87 5:00 AM

LOWEST 49 5:00 PM

AVERAGE 68

………………………………………………….

THE ATLANTA CLIMATE NORMALS FOR TODAY

NORMAL RECORD YEAR

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE (F) 83 95 1996

MINIMUM TEMPERATURE (F) 64 45 1892

SUNRISE AND SUNSET

MAY 24 2023………..SUNRISE 6:32 AM EDT SUNSET 8:38 PM EDT

MAY 25 2023………..SUNRISE 6:31 AM EDT SUNSET 8:38 PM EDT

– INDICATES NEGATIVE NUMBERS.

R INDICATES RECORD WAS SET OR TIED.

MM INDICATES DATA IS MISSING.

T INDICATES TRACE AMOUNT.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”