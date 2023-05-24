Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, May 24, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, with a high near 81 degrees.
Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 56 degrees.
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Memorial Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|High
|Low
|Average
|Departure from normal
|Precipitation
|2023-04-01
|81
|57
|69
|9.5
|0.5
|2023-04-02
|72
|48
|60
|0.3
|0
|2023-04-03
|59
|54
|56.5
|-3.4
|0.12
|2023-04-04
|78
|57
|67.5
|7.3
|T
|2023-04-05
|87
|65
|76
|15.6
|0
|2023-04-06
|83
|69
|76
|15.3
|0
|2023-04-07
|79
|52
|65.5
|4.6
|0.12
|2023-04-08
|52
|44
|48
|-13.2
|0.87
|2023-04-09
|66
|44
|55
|-6.4
|T
|2023-04-10
|66
|46
|56
|-5.7
|0
|2023-04-11
|73
|46
|59.5
|-2.4
|0
|2023-04-12
|78
|48
|63
|0.8
|0
|2023-04-13
|65
|55
|60
|-2.5
|0.79
|2023-04-14
|71
|61
|66
|3.3
|0.1
|2023-04-15
|80
|58
|69
|6
|0
|2023-04-16
|74
|56
|65
|1.8
|0.08
|2023-04-17
|71
|47
|59
|-4.5
|0
|2023-04-18
|80
|49
|64.5
|0.7
|0
|2023-04-19
|83
|54
|68.5
|4.5
|0
|2023-04-20
|84
|59
|71.5
|7.2
|0
|2023-04-21
|79
|59
|69
|4.4
|0
|2023-04-22
|71
|55
|63
|-1.8
|0.03
|2023-04-23
|71
|51
|61
|-4.1
|0
|2023-04-24
|69
|50
|59.5
|-5.9
|T
|2023-04-25
|74
|47
|60.5
|-5.1
|0
|2023-04-26
|62
|56
|59
|-6.9
|T
|2023-04-27
|62
|55
|58.5
|-7.7
|0.4
|2023-04-28
|79
|60
|69.5
|3.1
|T
|2023-04-29
|74
|57
|65.5
|-1.2
|0.21
|2023-04-30
|73
|53
|63
|-4
|1.15
The following is the climate almanac for today, May 24, 2023
|Daily Data
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Max Temperature
|M
|83
|95 in 1996
|60 in 1895
|Min Temperature
|M
|64
|72 in 2000
|45 in 1892
|Avg Temperature
|M
|73.3
|82.5 in 2019
|55.0 in 1895
|Precipitation
|M
|0.11
|1.80 in 1910
|0.00 in 2021
|Snowfall
|M
|0.0
|T in 1949
|0.0 in 2022
|Snow Depth
|M
|–
|0 in 2022
|0 in 2022
|HDD (base 65)
|M
|0
|10 in 1895
|0 in 2022
|CDD (base 65)
|M
|9
|18 in 2019
|0 in 1979
|Month-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|78.3
|80.3
|85.8 in 1996
|71.9 in 1954
|Avg Min Temperature
|62.2
|60.3
|65.4 in 1899
|51.1 in 1954
|Avg Temperature
|70.2
|70.3
|74.9 in 1899
|61.5 in 1954
|Total Precipitation
|1.57
|2.71
|9.72 in 2003
|0.21 in 1962
|Total Snowfall
|0.0
|0.0
|T in 1953
|0.0 in 2023
|Max Snow Depth
|0
|–
|0 in 2023
|0 in 2023
|Total HDD (base 65)
|21
|21
|115 in 1917
|0 in 2018
|Total CDD (base 65)
|147
|149
|246 in 1899
|25 in 1954
|Year-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|68.8
|65.9
|70.4 in 2017
|58.3 in 1895
|Avg Min Temperature
|50.3
|46.0
|50.6 in 1880
|38.5 in 1940
|Avg Temperature
|59.6
|55.9
|60.4 in 2017
|48.9 in 1940
|Total Precipitation
|20.93
|20.34
|36.20 in 1929
|9.72 in 1986
|Total Snowfall (since July 1)
|0.1
|2.2
|10.9 in 1936
|0.0 in 2019
|Max Snow Depth (since July 1)
|0
|–
|8 in 1940
|0 in 2023
|Total HDD (since July 1)
|1932
|2528
|3832 in 1977
|1690 in 2017
|Total CDD (since Jan 1)
|262
|232
|384 in 2012
|63 in 1973
Climate report for yesterday
CLIMATE REPORT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA
421 AM EDT WED MAY 24 2023
……………………………..
…THE ATLANTA CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR MAY 23 2023…
CLIMATE NORMAL PERIOD: 1991 TO 2020
CLIMATE RECORD PERIOD: 1878 TO 2023
WEATHER ITEM OBSERVED TIME RECORD YEAR NORMAL DEPARTURE LAST
VALUE (LST) VALUE VALUE FROM YEAR
NORMAL
………………………………………………………….
TEMPERATURE (F)
YESTERDAY
MAXIMUM 72 5:01 PM 95 1941 83 -11 78
MINIMUM 64 7:58 AM 40 1883 63 1 68
AVERAGE 68 73 -5 73
PRECIPITATION (IN)
YESTERDAY 0.01 3.03 1980 0.11 -0.10 1.47
MONTH TO DATE 1.57 2.60 -1.03 2.05
SINCE MAR 1 11.38 11.09 0.29 12.48
SINCE JAN 1 20.93 20.23 0.70 21.14
DEGREE DAYS
HEATING
YESTERDAY 0 0 0 0
MONTH TO DATE 21 19 2 5
SINCE MAR 1 359 447 -88 324
SINCE JUL 1 1932 2526 -594 2042
COOLING
YESTERDAY 3 8 -5 8
MONTH TO DATE 147 139 8 207
SINCE MAR 1 234 220 14 272
SINCE JAN 1 262 223 39 289
………………………………………………………….
WIND (MPH)
RESULTANT WIND SPEED 13 RESULTANT WIND DIRECTION E (70)
HIGHEST WIND SPEED 21 HIGHEST WIND DIRECTION E (80)
HIGHEST GUST SPEED 27 HIGHEST GUST DIRECTION E (90)
AVERAGE WIND SPEED 12.6
SKY COVER
AVERAGE SKY COVER 0.9
WEATHER CONDITIONS
THE FOLLOWING WEATHER WAS RECORDED YESTERDAY.
LIGHT RAIN
FOG
RELATIVE HUMIDITY (PERCENT)
HIGHEST 87 5:00 AM
LOWEST 49 5:00 PM
AVERAGE 68
………………………………………………….
THE ATLANTA CLIMATE NORMALS FOR TODAY
NORMAL RECORD YEAR
MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE (F) 83 95 1996
MINIMUM TEMPERATURE (F) 64 45 1892
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
MAY 24 2023………..SUNRISE 6:32 AM EDT SUNSET 8:38 PM EDT
MAY 25 2023………..SUNRISE 6:31 AM EDT SUNSET 8:38 PM EDT
– INDICATES NEGATIVE NUMBERS.
R INDICATES RECORD WAS SET OR TIED.
MM INDICATES DATA IS MISSING.
T INDICATES TRACE AMOUNT.
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”