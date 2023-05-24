Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling May 24, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, with a high near 81 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 56 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normalPrecipitation
2023-04-018157699.50.5
2023-04-027248600.30
2023-04-03595456.5-3.40.12
2023-04-04785767.57.3T
2023-04-0587657615.60
2023-04-0683697615.30
2023-04-07795265.54.60.12
2023-04-08524448-13.20.87
2023-04-09664455-6.4T
2023-04-10664656-5.70
2023-04-11734659.5-2.40
2023-04-127848630.80
2023-04-13655560-2.50.79
2023-04-147161663.30.1
2023-04-1580586960
2023-04-167456651.80.08
2023-04-17714759-4.50
2023-04-18804964.50.70
2023-04-19835468.54.50
2023-04-20845971.57.20
2023-04-217959694.40
2023-04-22715563-1.80.03
2023-04-23715161-4.10
2023-04-24695059.5-5.9T
2023-04-25744760.5-5.10
2023-04-26625659-6.9T
2023-04-27625558.5-7.70.4
2023-04-28796069.53.1T
2023-04-29745765.5-1.20.21
2023-04-30735363-41.15

The following is the climate almanac for today, May 24, 2023

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM8395 in 199660 in 1895
Min TemperatureM6472 in 200045 in 1892
Avg TemperatureM73.382.5 in 201955.0 in 1895
PrecipitationM0.111.80 in 19100.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.0T in 19490.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M010 in 18950 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M918 in 20190 in 1979
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature78.380.385.8 in 199671.9 in 1954
Avg Min Temperature62.260.365.4 in 189951.1 in 1954
Avg Temperature70.270.374.9 in 189961.5 in 1954
Total Precipitation1.572.719.72 in 20030.21 in 1962
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 19530.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)2121115 in 19170 in 2018
Total CDD (base 65)147149246 in 189925 in 1954
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature68.865.970.4 in 201758.3 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature50.346.050.6 in 188038.5 in 1940
Avg Temperature59.655.960.4 in 201748.9 in 1940
Total Precipitation20.9320.3436.20 in 19299.72 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.12.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)193225283832 in 19771690 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)262232384 in 201263 in 1973

Climate report for yesterday

CLIMATE REPORT 

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA

421 AM EDT WED MAY 24 2023

……………………………..

…THE ATLANTA CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR MAY 23 2023…

CLIMATE NORMAL PERIOD: 1991 TO 2020

CLIMATE RECORD PERIOD: 1878 TO 2023

WEATHER ITEM   OBSERVED TIME   RECORD YEAR NORMAL DEPARTURE LAST      

                VALUE   (LST)  VALUE       VALUE  FROM      YEAR     

                                                  NORMAL           

………………………………………………………….

TEMPERATURE (F)                                                          

 YESTERDAY                                                           

  MAXIMUM         72   5:01 PM  95    1941  83    -11       78        

  MINIMUM         64   7:58 AM  40    1883  63      1       68        

  AVERAGE         68                        73     -5       73     

PRECIPITATION (IN)                                                    

  YESTERDAY        0.01          3.03 1980   0.11  -0.10     1.47     

  MONTH TO DATE    1.57                      2.60  -1.03     2.05     

  SINCE MAR 1     11.38                     11.09   0.29    12.48     

  SINCE JAN 1     20.93                     20.23   0.70    21.14     

DEGREE DAYS                                                           

 HEATING                                                              

  YESTERDAY        0                         0      0        0        

  MONTH TO DATE   21                        19      2        5        

  SINCE MAR 1    359                       447    -88      324        

  SINCE JUL 1   1932                      2526   -594     2042        

 COOLING                                                              

  YESTERDAY        3                         8     -5        8        

  MONTH TO DATE  147                       139      8      207        

  SINCE MAR 1    234                       220     14      272        

  SINCE JAN 1    262                       223     39      289        

………………………………………………………….

WIND (MPH)                                                            

  RESULTANT WIND SPEED  13   RESULTANT WIND DIRECTION   E (70)        

  HIGHEST WIND SPEED    21   HIGHEST WIND DIRECTION     E (80)        

  HIGHEST GUST SPEED    27   HIGHEST GUST DIRECTION     E (90)        

  AVERAGE WIND SPEED    12.6                                        

SKY COVER                                                             

  AVERAGE SKY COVER 0.9                                                 

WEATHER CONDITIONS                                                    

THE FOLLOWING WEATHER WAS RECORDED YESTERDAY.                         

  LIGHT RAIN                                                          

  FOG                                                                 

RELATIVE HUMIDITY (PERCENT)

 HIGHEST    87           5:00 AM                                      

 LOWEST     49           5:00 PM                                      

 AVERAGE    68                                                        

………………………………………………….

THE ATLANTA CLIMATE NORMALS FOR TODAY

                         NORMAL    RECORD    YEAR                     

 MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   83        95      1996                      

 MINIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   64        45      1892                      

SUNRISE AND SUNSET                                                    

MAY 24 2023………..SUNRISE   6:32 AM EDT   SUNSET   8:38 PM EDT     

MAY 25 2023………..SUNRISE   6:31 AM EDT   SUNSET   8:38 PM EDT     

–  INDICATES NEGATIVE NUMBERS.

R  INDICATES RECORD WAS SET OR TIED.

MM INDICATES DATA IS MISSING.

T  INDICATES TRACE AMOUNT.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

